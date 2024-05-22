“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
Why does MS Dhoni prefer Instagram over Twitter? The former India and CSK cricket team captain shares his thoughts on social media and why he avoids controversy-prone platforms like Twitter.
Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has shared his reasons for favouring Instagram over X (formerly Twitter). Unlike many other Indian cricketers, Dhoni maintains a low-key presence on social media. He is mostly active during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and occasional promotional events.
In an interview on the Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube channel, Dhoni explained that his preference for Instagram is due to its less controversial nature compared to Twitter(now known as X). He pointed out that Twitter often becomes a platform for controversy in India, which is why he avoids it.
Dhoni's Thoughts on Twitter
Dhoni said: “I prefer Instagram over Twitter. Twitter, I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter. You know, especially in India, there is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy. I was like, you know, why do I need to be there? You know, it used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it, and they just interpret what they want to interpret.”
Dhoni Prefers Instagram for Simplicity
Dhoni also mentioned that he prefers to maintain a low profile on Instagram, appreciating the platform's ability to share photos and videos without inviting much scrutiny. Despite this, he occasionally posts updates for his fans.
“So, I'm like, no, no, that's not really for me. Instagram still, I like it because, you know, I could put up my picture or a video or something and just leave it. That is also changing now. So I still prefer Instagram, but I am not very active because, I don't know, I feel, you know, less distractions are better, but in between, on and off, I will put something for the fans, you know, so that they know, okay, I am somewhere good, you know, in good hands. So I am doing what I like,” he added.
Lessons from Dhoni's Approach
In short, Dhoni's comments highlight the challenges athletes face with social media, especially in India, where posts can quickly become sources of controversy. His approach underscores the importance of managing one's online presence carefully to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary distractions.
