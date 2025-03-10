Nothing is hiring for new Chiefs of Staff in US and India- Know about job requirements

The UK-based popular smartphone brand, Nothing, is hiring for new Chiefs of Staff in two locations, the US and India, to manage company-based operations. Nothing CEO, Carl Pei shared a X post announcing the hiring along with job requirements expected for the role. The announced position includes some critical responsibilities and past experience, such as STEM background, investment banking background, and more to manage tasks in both regions. Know about the job profile, responsibilities, and requirements to apply for the job. Nothing's career page has provided a detailed job description of what is required from the applicants.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers

Nothing Chiefs of Staff hiring requirements.

Carl Pei's X post revealed new job hiring by the company, as it is looking for two Chiefs of Staff to manage operations in the US and India. The Post said, “ For the right people, these roles will create the fastest face of personal growth. It will be a very competitive process, and I'm looking for very specific types of people.” Both roles will have to spend about 12 to 18 months in the UK to understand the business and relocate to the specific location (US and India) to manage the required duties.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

I'm looking for 2 Chiefs of Staff to come and help accelerate things pic.twitter.com/9qFQvmXwkq — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 7, 2025

For the US location, the Chiefs of Staff must have a STEM background and have around five years of experience in product, marketing, or business development. The applicant should be a US citizen or green card holder. The role will require the candidate to “scale sales, engage users, and optimise conversion.” Additionally, the candidate will be working closely with the CEO and leadership team.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Which model offers better value, features, and performance?

For the India location, the candidate will have to be at the UK location for 18 months and relocate to India to manage on-ground operations. Carl Pei is looking for someone with an investment banking background and has analytical skills for smart problem solving. The position will require the ability to “analyse information—prepare reports, track key metrics, and drive insights,” along with working closely with the CEO and other executives. The career page also says, “If you're looking for an easy job, this isn't it. But if you want to grow faster than ever and make a real impact, let's talk.”

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!