Nothing Phone 3 model recently created much hype for its uncommon design, choice of processor, and camera upgrades. Now, soon after its launch, the company has already started working on its new generation mid-ranger, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G. The smartphone recently appeared in the IMEI certification database, hinting towards its launch. However, the smartphone's specifications and features are still under wraps; some rumours suggest a few upgrades that may grab attention.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G was recently spotted in the IMEI database with the model number A069. This assures that the smartphone is under development and may make a debut soon. As per previous launch trends, Nothing's A series model usually launches in the month of March. However, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G model is rumoured to launch slightly early, speculatively in January 2026.

In terms of upgrades and features, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G could follow the company's signature transparent design, but we may get a refreshed design as each year it surprises us with something new. The company has recently released the Nothing OS 4 public beta, hence we expect the Phone 4a Pro could run on the new generation OS out of the box.

The smartphone will likely feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the current model. We also expect it to offer a triple camera setup, but it may get some hardware or software-based upgrades.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G was launched this year at just Rs. 29,999 for the base variant. Therefore, we expect the Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G will also be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India.