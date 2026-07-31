Nothing Phone (4a) tipped to get a price hike from August 1, reports suggest

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Nothing Phone (4a) buyers in India may have to pay more from August 1, if recent reports are accurate. Multiple publications have claimed that the company is preparing another price revision for the smartphone, citing an alleged retailer communication. However, Nothing has not publicly confirmed the reported increase at the time of writing, making the development speculative for now.

Price hike reportedly coming from tomorrow

According to recent reports, Nothing has allegedly informed its retail partners about a fresh price revision that could take effect from August 1. The reports suggest the increase is linked to rising memory and component costs, an issue that has affected several smartphone brands in recent months.

While the reported retailer memo has been widely shared by multiple publications, Nothing has neither announced the new prices through its official channels nor issued a public statement confirming the revision. Until then, the reported price hike should be treated as speculation.

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Expected new prices

If the reports turn out to be accurate, the Nothing Phone (4a) could receive a flat ₹3,000 increase across all storage variants. The base 8GB + 128GB model is tipped to cost ₹42,999 instead of ₹39,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB version could reportedly rise to ₹46,999 from ₹43,999, while the top end 12GB + 256GB model may be priced at ₹49,999 instead of ₹46,999.

The revised pricing is also said to apply to new stock billed from August 1 onwards, although this detail remains unverified by the company.

Nothing Phone (4a) features and specifications

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support and runs Nothing OS based on Android. The smartphone also offers a triple rear camera setup led by a 50 megapixel primary sensor, along with the brand's signature transparent design and Glyph lighting interface.