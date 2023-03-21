Nowruz 2023: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates start of Persian New Year with floral art

On March 21, today, Google has revealed a stunning floral art to celebrate the ancient festival of Nowruz, the start of the Iranian or Persian New Year. The Google Doodle features elements of spring to highlight the festival including spring flowers and bees. It is because the Persian new year is celebrated during the month of March according to the Gregorian calendar. The festival is celebrated by millions of people across the world. And Google has come up with a brilliant artwork to commemorate Nowruz 2023.

The Google blog about the Google Doodle today said, “As winter fades, and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it's time to celebrate Nowruz. Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth. Today's Doodle artwork represents this theme with Spring flowers — tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids”.

Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2023

Nowruz, which translates to "new day," is considered to be a time of renewal and rebirth. It is observed on the first day of the Persian calendar, which usually falls between March 20 to March 22. This year, the festivities will begin on March 21st.

Celebrations typically last for 13 days, with each day carrying a different symbolic meaning. The first day, known as "Nowruz," marks the beginning of the new year and is a time for family gatherings and feasts. Other days are dedicated to meeting friends and relatives, spring cleaning, and outdoor activities.

Google also shared a fun fact around the festival and said, “Did you know the United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday? That's because families celebrate this joyful festival across the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia”.

“Happy Nowruz to all who celebrate! May your new year be filled with love, peace, and renewed hope,” it added.