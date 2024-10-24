NPCI unveils exclusive free Airport lounge access for these RuPay cardholders: Check if you're eligible

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled a program offering complimentary airport lounge access for eligible RuPay cardholders. The announcement, made in a circular on October 18, 2024, details that select credit cardholders will gain access to the RuPay-exclusive lounge located at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi. This lounge, positioned at Departure Pier 11 near Boarding Gate number 41 for domestic flights, represents the first of its kind for RuPay.

The RuPay lounge aims to provide a different experience compared to other lounges at IGI Airport. In the announcement, NPCI mentioned that the lounge would feature a variety of food, beverages, and entertainment options. The new facility will officially open on January 1, 2025, allowing eligible cardholders to enjoy the amenities.

Also read: WhatsApp now lets you save and manage contacts directly on app, web, and windows; Here's how

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Eligibility for this lounge access is determined by spending thresholds. Only select RuPay credit cardholders, specifically those holding Platinum and higher variants, will qualify for complimentary entry. The NPCI clarified that access will depend on spending patterns, which will be tracked through the RuPay Benefit Management System (RBMS). Member banks and card issuers will report eligible cardholders quarterly.

The spending tiers for access are defined as follows:

Tier 1: For spending between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 50,000, cardholders can avail of two complimentary visits per quarter.

Tier 2: For spending between Rs. 50,001 and Rs. 1,00,000, cardholders are entitled to four complimentary visits per quarter.

Also read: ‘Important that we purvey accurate information, not fantasy': Apple on why iPhone lacks Google Pixel-like AI

Tier 3: For spending between Rs. 1,00,001 and Rs. 5,00,000, cardholders will receive eight complimentary visits per quarter.

For spending between Rs. 1,00,001 and Rs. 5,00,000, cardholders will receive eight complimentary visits per quarter. Tier 4: For spending of Rs. 5,00,001 and above, cardholders will have unlimited complimentary visits per quarter.

Also read: Exclusive: Meta discusses its WhatsApp AI advantage and the potential for native Llama AI on Android

To illustrate the tier system, NPCI provided examples of how spending affects lounge access. For instance, if a cardholder spends Rs. 5,000 in a quarter, they will not receive any complimentary visits. However, spending Rs. 11,000 will grant two visits, while spending Rs. 60,000 will yield four visits. A higher expenditure of Rs. 1,20,000 entitles the cardholder to eight visits, and a total spending of Rs. 5,10,000 allows for unlimited access.

Through this initiative, NPCI seeks to enhance the benefits associated with RuPay cards, making travel more convenient for cardholders.