Nu Republic Cybotron Spin Power Bank with unique fidget spinner launched in India [Video]

Nu Republic has launched the new CybotronSpin Power Bank in partnership with Blinkit. The power bank comes with an impressive10000mAh battery and is claimed to be India's first accessory to blend fun and functionality along with keeping devices charged and action-ready by the company.

Nu Republic's Cybotron Spin Power Bank battery and charging features

Nu Republic's new Cybotron Spin is acompact power bank that is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery alongside 22.5W of fast-charging support and a shining LED display. The power bank supports Type C (Input/Output), Type L (Input) and USB-A (Output) ports for charging The company claims that the power bank has been developed to ensure your devices are charged with convenience and safety.

The power bank has the capability to charge two devices at one time, giving users the opportunity to handle multiple devices effectively. It features wireless charging of up to 15W for smartphones and it also comes with an overcharge protection. The users can charge the power bank quickly for a duration of 60 minutes by plugging in a charger.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Cybotron Spin 10000mAh Power Bank to fans of Nu Republic across the world. With its restless fidget design, head-turning style, powerful output and compact size, the Nu Republic Cybotron Spin is set to revolutionize charging accessories like never before,” Ujjwal Sarin, founder of Nu Republic, said during the launch event.

Anish Shrivastava, category and revenue lead, Blinkit said "Elated to exclusively aid the launch of Nu Republic's Cybotron Spin Power Bank as it redefines the form & function of power banks.”

Cybotron Spin Powerbank design and compatibility

The Cybotron Spin power bank features a fidget spinner design to offer users a unique as well as engaging experience while charging their devices. The bright LED display shows the charging status and battery levels in real-time. The power bank is compact in size, lightweight and portable. The users can conveniently carry it in their bags and pockets while travelling.

The Cybotron Spin Powerbankalso offers universal compatibility. It is compatible with iPhones and other wireless devices for providing a safe and hassle-free charging experience without cords.

Nu Republic Cybotron Spin Powerbank availability and pricing

Nu Republic Cybotron Spin Powerbank is exclusively available on Blinkit in selected citiesand on the Nu Republic website across India. The Cybotron Spin Powerbank is priced at Rs.2499.

