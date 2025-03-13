Nvidia GTC 2025: Major announcements on AI, GPUs, quantum computing, and more expected this week

The countdown to Nvidia's biggest event of the year has begun. The annual GTC conference, taking place in San Jose this week, promises a series of major announcements that could shape the tech landscape. Kicking off on Monday and lasting through Friday, GTC attracts industry experts, innovators, and tech enthusiasts eager to hear the latest news from the world of AI, computing, and robotics.

Jensen Huang's Keynote Address

CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the highly anticipated keynote on Tuesday, focusing on AI advancements and the company's vision for accelerating computing. Nvidia has already teased big reveals related to robotics, AI agents, sovereign AI, and the automotive sector, according to a Techcruch report. With 1,000 sessions and 2,000 speakers lined up, there's no shortage of content to keep attendees on their toes.

GPU Developments: Blackwell Ultra and Rubin

Nvidia often highlights GPU developments at GTC, and this year is no exception. The company is expected to unveil the new Blackwell B300 series, codenamed Blackwell Ultra, which promises higher computing power and more memory - 288GB - ideal for memory-intensive AI models. Alongside Blackwell Ultra, the upcoming Rubin series is sure to be a hot topic. Slated for release in 2026, Rubin is expected to offer a major leap in computing capabilities.

Quantum Computing at GTC

The company will also focus on quantum computing advancements, with a dedicated "quantum day" at GTC. Key figures from the quantum space will discuss the future of quantum applications, signaling Nvidia's increasing interest in this emerging field.

Despite challenges like overheating issues in early Blackwell models and concerns about U.S. export controls, Nvidia continues to thrive. The company recently reported a record-breaking $39.3 billion in revenue, with projections for $43 billion in the next quarter. While competitors like AMD are on the rise, Nvidia still holds a dominant 82% share of the GPU market.