Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Nvidia GTC 2025: Major announcements on AI, GPUs, quantum computing, and more expected this week

Nvidia GTC 2025: Major announcements on AI, GPUs, quantum computing, and more expected this week

Nvidia’s GTC 2025 conference is set to reveal groundbreaking advancements in AI, GPUs, and quantum computing. Here's what to expect from this highly anticipated event.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 14:06 IST
Icon
5 fastest supercomputers in the world: NVIDIA DGX GH200, Frontier system, and more
Nvidia GTC 2025
1/6 The NVIDIA DGX GH200 AI Supercomputer combines Grace CPU and Hopper H100 GPU, designed particularly for AI models with an output of 1 Exaflop/s. NVIDIA says that this supercomputer will be able to churn out AI models within weeks, instead of months. It should be noted that this supercomputer hasn’t yet been ranked by the Top500 Project, an organization that lists the most powerful and fastest supercomputers in the world. (NVIDIA)
image caption
2/6 In the list of the world’s fastest supercomputers that was released recently, at the first position is the Frontier system which is kept at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA. With 8,699,904 cores, the computer clocked a Rmax PFlops of 1,194, which is more than double the system which came in second. The system consumes a power of 22,703 kW to run. (ORNL)
image caption
3/6 The second position has been taken by Supercomputer Fugaku which has been kept at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Japan. With 7,630,848 cores, it was able to clock a Rmax PFlops of 442.01. It held the top position from June 2020 to November 2021 but was dethroned by Frontier in the next list. (RIKEN)
image caption
4/6 Lumi gets the third position. The supercomputer is kept at EuroHPC/CSC in Finland. The system entered the list for the first time in June 2022 and directly made its place in the third slot, which it has still managed to hold on to. It has managed to secure an HPL score of 309.1 Pflops. (LUMI)
image caption
5/6 The fourth position has been taken by Leonardo and is kept at EuroHPC/CINECA in Italy. It reached the fourth position six months ago after receiving an upgrade and now boasts of an HPL score of 239 Pflops.  (Leonardo)
image caption
6/6 Summit, an IBM Power System, has been placed in the fifth position. It is also placed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA. With 2,414,592 cores, it has registered an HPL score of 148.60 PFlops. (IBM)
Nvidia GTC 2025
icon View all Images
Nvidia's GTC 2025 conference promises major announcements on AI, GPUs, robotics, and quantum computing advancements. (REUTERS)

The countdown to Nvidia's biggest event of the year has begun. The annual GTC conference, taking place in San Jose this week, promises a series of major announcements that could shape the tech landscape. Kicking off on Monday and lasting through Friday, GTC attracts industry experts, innovators, and tech enthusiasts eager to hear the latest news from the world of AI, computing, and robotics.

Jensen Huang's Keynote Address

CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the highly anticipated keynote on Tuesday, focusing on AI advancements and the company's vision for accelerating computing. Nvidia has already teased big reveals related to robotics, AI agents, sovereign AI, and the automotive sector, according to a Techcruch report. With 1,000 sessions and 2,000 speakers lined up, there's no shortage of content to keep attendees on their toes.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
IQOO Neo 10R
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: Starlink coming to India: Airtel vs Jio partnerships explained

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GPU Developments: Blackwell Ultra and Rubin

Nvidia often highlights GPU developments at GTC, and this year is no exception. The company is expected to unveil the new Blackwell B300 series, codenamed Blackwell Ultra, which promises higher computing power and more memory - 288GB - ideal for memory-intensive AI models. Alongside Blackwell Ultra, the upcoming Rubin series is sure to be a hot topic. Slated for release in 2026, Rubin is expected to offer a major leap in computing capabilities.

Also read: iOS 19 update likely to get major overhaul: 4 things you need to know

Quantum Computing at GTC

The company will also focus on quantum computing advancements, with a dedicated "quantum day" at GTC. Key figures from the quantum space will discuss the future of quantum applications, signaling Nvidia's increasing interest in this emerging field.

Also read: Apple may bring 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook with under display FaceID- All details

Despite challenges like overheating issues in early Blackwell models and concerns about U.S. export controls, Nvidia continues to thrive. The company recently reported a record-breaking $39.3 billion in revenue, with projections for $43 billion in the next quarter. While competitors like AMD are on the rise, Nvidia still holds a dominant 82% share of the GPU market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 14:06 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs
Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets