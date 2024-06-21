 Nvidia loses top spot to Microsoft after 3% drop | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Nvidia loses top spot to Microsoft after 3% drop

Nvidia loses top spot to Microsoft after 3% drop

Nvidia's shares declined nearly 3.4% on Thursday, handing the title of the world's most valuable company back to Microsoft.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 16:40 IST
Nvidia loses top spot to Microsoft after 3% drop
A person walks pass a Nvidia logo at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo (REUTERS)

Nvidia's shares declined nearly 3.4% on Thursday, handing the title of the world's most valuable company back to Microsoft.

Nvidia, whose market capitalization surpassed that of Microsoft on Tuesday, was set to lose around $91 billion to its last closing market value of $3.34 trillion, at the current level of $131.88.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Microsoft's market value also slipped, to $3.30 trillion, as its shares were down 0.4% at $444.8 in afternoon trading.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple are in a three-horse race to become the world's most valuable company. The Tim Cook-led iPhone maker's market capitalization was at $3.22 trillion, with its shares down 2.2% at $210.10 in the afternoon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now available in Titanium Yellow colour: Price and all you need to know

Elon Musk said on his X social media platform on Wednesday that Dell and Super Micro are supplying server racks for the supercomputer of his xAI startup, which will be used to expand the capabilities of its AI tool, Grok.

Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer fell 1% and 0.7%, respectivel

The companies make servers equipped with Nvidia chips, enabling them to capitalize on the surging demand for processors that power virtually every AI application.

Musk said earlier this year that training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 graphic processing units and that the Grok 3 model and beyond would require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

Also read: YouTube terminates subscriptions of VPN users accessing cheaper Premium plans from other countries

"While Microsoft both spends and makes money in AI, Nvidia only makes money and lots of money and profits in AI. That's why you cannot spell Nvidia without AI," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer, Longbow Asset Management.

Nvidia's stock price has nearly tripled so far this year, powering the gains in the broader market. Super Micro shares have more than tripled in value during the same period, while Dell's stock is up nearly 95%.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index has risen nearly 34% since the most recent low in April and closed at a lifetime high on Tuesday.

Also read: Anthropic launches new powerful AI model- Claude 3.5 Sonnet: What is it and how it works

"This will be a tech market in which the strong will get stronger as AI technology helps Big Tech Stalwarts monetize their massive installed bases across the enterprise (Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Amazon, etc) and consumer landscape (Meta, Apple, Google) over the coming years," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Medha Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Pooja Desai)

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 16:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek nasa astronomy picture of the day 5 june 2023: breathtaking trifid nebula here’s everything apple plans to show at its ai-focused wwdc event nasa astronomy picture of the day 11 june 2023: what is the true colour of the sun? nasa astronomy picture of the day 6 june 2023: planet destroyed by a star nasa astronomy picture of the day 22 may 2023: supernova snapped by astrophotographer windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them nasa astronomy picture of the day 31 may 2023: the history of our universe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, trailers, characters and all that we know till now
Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets