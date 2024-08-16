 Ola integrates Krutrim AI into e-scooters: What is it and how will it help users | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Ola integrates Krutrim AI into e-scooters: What is it and how will it help users

Ola integrates Krutrim AI into e-scooters: What is it and how will it help users

Ola integrates its AI assistant Krutrim into electric scooters, announces AI chip development plans, and introduces new apps and features at its annual Sankalp 2024 event.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 14:01 IST
Ola integrates its AI assistant Krutrim into scooters, announces AI chip plans, and expands services. (@bhash)

Ola is integrating its AI virtual assistant, Krutrim, into its electric scooters as part of the MoveOS5 operating system, which is set for a beta release by the end of October. The announcement was made during Sankalp 2024, Ola's annual event held at the company's Bengaluru campus on August 15.

New AI Tools and Features

At the event, Ola founder Bhavesh Aggarwal revealed that Krutrim's AI Customer Care app is now available for developers to enhance their customer service automation. The app supports 22 Indian languages and can be implemented within a day. Ola Electric and Ola Cabs have implemented an AI-powered app that handles customer service inquiries, meaning you may interact with an AI instead of a human agent, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Furthermore, Krutrim also introduced Bhashik, an AI developer software that translates videos into multiple languages. The platform is currently being used to stream the event in multiple languages and is also aiding Unacademy with its language learning app through its translation API.

Ola's Advancements in AI Chip Manufacturing

Ola showcased a new image-recognition feature that will be added to Krutrim later this year. Earlier this year, Ola Krutrim became India's first AI unicorn after raising $50 million and reaching a $1 billion valuation.

In another significant move, Ola is entering the AI chip manufacturing sector. The company is designing a chip called Bodhi 1 for Large Language Models (LLMs) and vision models, which will begin production by 2026. A second chip, Bodhi 2, supporting models with over 10 trillion parameters, is planned for release by 2028.

Ola is also expanding its mapping platform, Ola Maps, to cover over 95 percent of routing, places, maps, and tiles through its API for developers. The company introduced Shopping Co-pilot, an AI-driven e-commerce tool offering a personalised shopping experience. Ola Consumer will soon add more categories to the ONDC platform.

Furthermore, Ola launched Ola Pay, a UPI app for transactions related to rides, food, and groceries. Apart from this, the new customer loyalty program, Ola Coin, which allows users to earn rewards on rides and e-commerce purchases, is now available in Bengaluru and will be expanded to other cities in the future.

