One UI 7 will start to roll out from April 7, but not all AI features will come to older generation Samsung phones

One UI 7 rolling out soon to Samsung phones and tablets, but some AI features may stay exclusive to the latest generation models.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2025, 12:44 IST
Know what One UI 7 AI features are coming to your phones. (Samsung)

After a month of waiting, Samsung has officially announced the release date for OneUI 7 for older generation Galaxy phones. This news may bring joy to Samsung users, especially to ones using the Galaxy S24 series or the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 models. The OneUI 7 update consists of several new upgrades, features, UI changes, and AI upgrades, making it an awaited update for the year. Now that the OS will soon be available to Samsung users, they can take advantage of all the latest AI features. However, not all AI features will be rolled out to the older generation Samsung phones. Therefore, know what AI features will your smartphone support after the OneUI 7 rollout. 

Also read: Samsung One UI 7 release date officially confirmed: Here's when your Galaxy devices will get Android 15

OneUI 7 rollout: AI features coming to Galaxy phones

Samsung has confirmed that OneUI 7 with the latest AI features will be rolled out to Galaxy Phones users on April 7. The company also announced that AI features including  Drawing Assist and Writing Assist will be rolled out to limited devices. These devices will include the galaxy S23 FE, S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Flip 6, and the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 models.

Also read
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

However, the most talked about AI features such as Audio Eraser and natural language search in settings will only be available to the latest generation models that will including Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. Therefore, not all Samsung Galaxy users will get advanced features, since the company is also maintaining exclusivity for its higher-priced smartphones and tablet models. 

Apart from these two features, the OneUI 7 will provide several intuitive features and customisation to Samsung users, bringing ease to user experience. Samsung is also reported to bring the new Log video feature to the Galaxy S24 series users for professional videography support. 

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 12:44 IST
