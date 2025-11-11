OnePlus 15 5G mobile is launching in 2 days, on November 13, 2025. The smartphone will be announced in the flagship segment, bringing high-end features like a triple camera setup, a powerful processor, and AI-powered upgrades. OnePlus has also started to tease the smartphone design and features, creating hype for a smartphone that will potentially compete with the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, iQOO 15, and other models. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 15 launch.

OnePlus 15 5G price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to have two storage options: 12GB RAM +256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, which are likely to be priced at Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 76,999. If these prices are true, then we can expect a Rs. 3000 price hike as the OnePlus 13 5G mobile was launched at Rs. 69,999.

OnePlus 15 5G specs and features to expect

Design and display: The OnePlus 15 5G comes with a square-shaped camera island and features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. It said to offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water. The smartphone will likely feature a flat 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The OnePlus 15 5G features a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it may feature a 32MP front-facing camera.



Performance and battery: OnePlus 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a massive 7,300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery that may support 120W wired SuperVOOC charging.



Software: The OnePlus 15 5G will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, bringing a refined user experience.