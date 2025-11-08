OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch: Performance, display, and battery specs revealed

OnePlus's awaited flagship phone, the OnePlus 15 5G, is making its global debut on November 13, 2025. As the launch nears, the brand has started to tease several of its features and specification upgrades, creating hype and demand for the OnePlus 15. In recent revelations, the company revealed OnePlus 15's performance, display features, and battery capacity with significant upgrades over its predecessor. Therefore, if you have been planning to get your hands on the new OnePlus flagship, then know what's coming ahead of launch.

OnePlus 15 5G launch: Confirmed specifications

OnePlus 15 5G is days away from its global launch, and the brand has revealed some crucial specifications and features of the smartphone. For starters, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to feature a 1.5K 165Hz LTPO display. The display will retain a 6.78-inch size and will support ultra-smooth native 165 FPS for several gaming titles, including Call of Duty: Mobile. The display will also offer high brightness mode (HBM) of 1800nit, and will also offer intelligent Eye Comfort Reminder and an Eye Comfort Mode in gaming.

The OnePlus 15 5G will be equipped with a triple-chip architecture that will include the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform and a Wi-Fi chip. It also claims to offer always-on 120 FPS gameplay, which is said to be industry-first. For efficient thermal performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System that includes a 5,731mm² 3D vapour chamber with aerospace-derived aerogel insulation layer. It also includes a white graphite back cover for even heat dissipation.

Lastly, the OnePlus 15 5G is backed by a 7300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery that will support 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. Now to confirm other specifications and features of the smartphone, we will have to wait until November 13 launch.