OnePlus has officially announced the Indian launch date of its affordable flagship phone, the OnePlus 15R 5G. The smartphone will make its official debut next month alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in the country. In addition to the India launch date, the company has also revealed the OnePlus 15R design, giving us an early glimpse into what the smartphone will look like during the launch. Here's when the two new devices are launching, and what we can expect in terms of specifications and features.

OnePlus 15R 5G India launch date

The OnePlus 15R 5G and OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be unveiled on December 17, 2025, in India. The smartphone was teased in two colour options: Charcoal Black and Minty Green. Whereas the tablet will come in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colour options. Both devices are revealed to be available on Amazon when the pre-order or sale starts after the official launch.

The company also teased that the OnePlus 15R will have a durable build with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual camera setup that sits inside a rectangular camera module.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

OnePlus 15R 5G launch: What to expect

The OnePlus 15R 5G is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display that may offer a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a massive 7,800mAh battery that may support 120W SuperVOOC wired charging. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 15R 5G mobile is expected to be priced around Rs. 45,000 in India. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 have in store for the users.