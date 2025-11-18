OnePlus 15 5G mobile has already been launched in the flagship market, and people are waiting for the anticipated R series model, the OnePlus 15R 5G. As we wait for an official launch announcement, the company has teased the global launch of the OnePlus 15R, creating hype and excitement for the smartphone. This model would be the rebranded version of China's OnePlus Ace 6, bringing flagship-like features, but at an affordable price.

OnePlus 15R 5G global launch

OnePlus's global website has now curated a dedicated microsite for the OnePlus 15R 5G launch. The website highlights that the smartphone is “Coming Soon”, giving us greater hopes for a December launch.

The teaser also consists of the smartphone design, but the shadows hide the camera module. However, we can spot the green and grey colour variants that may launch in the global market. The OnePlus 15R could make a global debut next month, and it may soon launch in India as well. However, we have yet to confirm the launch timeline or the exact date of debut.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

OnePlus 15R 5G: Specifications and features to expect

The OnePlus 15R 5G mobile is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that may offer a refresh rate of 165Hz and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is also rumoured to get IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing flagship performance to users. For photography, we can expect a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens. Lastly, the smartphone will likely be backed by a massive 7,800mAh battery that may support 120W wired fast charging. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm these specifications and features.