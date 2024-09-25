 OnePlus and Oppo users can now enjoy Spotify music without interrupting gaming sessions- Details | Tech News
OnePlus and Oppo have partnered with Spotify to launch an in-app gaming overlay, allowing users to control music playback seamlessly while playing mobile games.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 15:07 IST
OnePlus and Oppo partner with Spotify to introduce a new in-app gaming music control feature. (@PeteLau)

In a significant advancement for mobile gaming, OnePlus and Oppo have announced a partnership with Spotify to introduce a new in-app gaming overlay. This collaboration aims to improve the gaming experience for users by allowing seamless music control while playing games on OnePlus and Oppo devices. Gamers can now control their music playback without leaving their games, enhancing the overall user experience.

Features and Benefits for Users

Pete Lau, chief product officer at Oppo and founder of OnePlus, shared the news through a recent post on X. He revealed that select users will gain access to a special overlay within the Spotify app. This feature enables them to play games on their smartphones while managing their music playback simultaneously. “Starting today, OnePlus and Oppo users in select markets will receive an overlay within the Spotify app, introducing exclusive gaming tools,” Lau stated, indicating that some users had already begun to experience the functionality shortly after the announcement.

With this new overlay, users no longer need to switch back and forth between the Spotify app and their games to adjust the volume, skip tracks, or pause music. This convenience particularly benefits those who enjoy listening to music while engaged in their favourite mobile games. The integration of music control features directly within the gaming interface represents a significant step toward enhancing user engagement.

Future Prospects

Despite this promising development, it remains unclear which specific regions will receive access to the feature initially. The rollout is currently limited, with additional details regarding market availability expected to be disclosed soon. This collaboration marks a unique approach to merging music streaming with mobile gaming, potentially paving the way for future innovations in smartphone functionalities and cross-app integrations.

Users with OnePlus or Oppo devices should remain vigilant for updates within the Spotify app. If they belong to the regions receiving this enhancement, they can explore the newly introduced gaming tools and music control options, potentially elevating their mobile entertainment experience. For those utilising Spotify on devices with ColorOS, there is an opportunity to check for access to the innovative gaming tool designed to facilitate uninterrupted gameplay and streamlined music management.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 15:07 IST
