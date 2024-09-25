OnePlus and Oppo users can now enjoy Spotify music without interrupting gaming sessions- Details

In a significant advancement for mobile gaming, OnePlus and Oppo have announced a partnership with Spotify to introduce a new in-app gaming overlay. This collaboration aims to improve the gaming experience for users by allowing seamless music control while playing games on OnePlus and Oppo devices. Gamers can now control their music playback without leaving their games, enhancing the overall user experience.

Features and Benefits for Users

Pete Lau, chief product officer at Oppo and founder of OnePlus, shared the news through a recent post on X. He revealed that select users will gain access to a special overlay within the Spotify app. This feature enables them to play games on their smartphones while managing their music playback simultaneously. “Starting today, OnePlus and Oppo users in select markets will receive an overlay within the Spotify app, introducing exclusive gaming tools,” Lau stated, indicating that some users had already begun to experience the functionality shortly after the announcement.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon, may become Apple's most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

With this new overlay, users no longer need to switch back and forth between the Spotify app and their games to adjust the volume, skip tracks, or pause music. This convenience particularly benefits those who enjoy listening to music while engaged in their favourite mobile games. The integration of music control features directly within the gaming interface represents a significant step toward enhancing user engagement.

Also read: Airtel to launch AI-enabled network tech to crackdown on spam calls, messages

Future Prospects

Despite this promising development, it remains unclear which specific regions will receive access to the feature initially. The rollout is currently limited, with additional details regarding market availability expected to be disclosed soon. This collaboration marks a unique approach to merging music streaming with mobile gaming, potentially paving the way for future innovations in smartphone functionalities and cross-app integrations.

Also read: Scammers dupe woman of ₹3 crore after impersonating as movie star - All details

Users with OnePlus or Oppo devices should remain vigilant for updates within the Spotify app. If they belong to the regions receiving this enhancement, they can explore the newly introduced gaming tools and music control options, potentially elevating their mobile entertainment experience. For those utilising Spotify on devices with ColorOS, there is an opportunity to check for access to the innovative gaming tool designed to facilitate uninterrupted gameplay and streamlined music management.