OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is launching on September 17 in India: All details

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will be launching the Nord Buds 3 on September 17. The company also officially confirmed that the new buds will be available in two colour shades, blue and black. Although, the company hasn't officially announced the specifications of the upcoming launch, the internet is brimming with leaks and rumours. Here is a look at everything you can expect.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 expected specs

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is anticipated to have a design akin to the previously launched OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The upcoming Nord Buds 3 is speculated to feature a dual tone charging case. The buds will likely feature a charging case with a matte finish and a shiny lid. The buds case might feature a Type C port at the bottom for charging. As per the recent leaked images, the upcoming OnePlus Nord earbuds are anticipated to come with silicon ear tips.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earbuds are expected to be the younger sibling of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro which was launched earlier in July. The Pro version was available at a price of ₹3,299 on launch. It is expected that The upcoming Nord Buds 3 may be available at a price range of under Rs. 2,500 in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro specs

The Nord Buds 3 Pro are wireless earbuds that offer advanced noise-cancellation abilities. The buds provide up to 49dB noise reduction alongside a range of up to 4000Hz. The earbuds feature the 12.4mm titanised dynamic drivers. Further, the buds are compatible to connect with Bluetooth 5.4 and provide support for SBC and AAC codecs.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro come with an updated BassWave 2.0 feature that offers low-end adjustment adjustment support. The earbuds also feature a manual EQ for personalising the sound settings.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro is available to purchase in two colour shades including Starry Black and Soft Jade. The earbuds come with a two tone finsh design consisting of a speckled, matte lower case design and a shiny lid on the top.