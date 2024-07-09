OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro earbuds official details leaked ahead of summer launch event

OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch Event on July 16th, where it plans to introduce several new products including the OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2, and OnePlus Nord 4. Despite the imminent launch, leaks and rumours are continuing to surface, providing an early look at these upcoming devices.

Early Look at OnePlus Pad 2

Leaked images from Android Headlines and OnLeaks reveal detailed renders of the new products. The OnePlus Pad 2, an international version of the OnePlus Pad Pro released in China last month, features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 144Hz 12.1-inch display, and a 9,510mAh battery. It is expected to come in two RAM/storage configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The tablet also boasts a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD screen with 900-nit peak brightness and supports 67W fast wired charging, along with a prominent rear camera setup.

OnePlus Watch 2R

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2R, previously launched in China as a variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, distinguishes itself internationally with the "R" designation denoting a more affordable model. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, offering 32GB of storage and running on a 500mAh battery. Available in Radiant Steel and mint colours, it aims to cater to various preferences, potentially priced around $200.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Completing the lineup are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, also set for release on July 16th. Positioned as premium mid-range ANC earbuds, they will be offered in mint and black colours, echoing the palette of the Nord 4. These earbuds adopt a design similar to AirPods, with a mix of glossy and matte finishes enhancing their appeal. OnePlus plans to include them as a promotional offering with the Nord 4 in select regions, promising impressive sound quality at a competitive price point.