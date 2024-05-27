Online trading scam on WhatsApp: How two brothers lost 2.45 crore in Pune- Details

A new online scam was reported in the city of Pune, Maharashtra where two brothers lost a whopping Rs.2.45 crores in online trading scam via WhatsApp group. As scary and shocking as it sounds, the case is raising serious concerns over online trading practices. Know more about how the scam took place and how fraudsters are manipulating innocent people to empty their bank accounts.

Pune online trading scam

According to reports, a 53-year-old man from Pune and his brother filed a complaint at the Dighi police station about their loss of Rs.2.45 crores in the online trading scam. The scam included a trading WhatsApp group in which the man and his brother were added. The group assured the members of fake profits and urged them to create a share trading account and buy shares. All the information about which share to buy was instructed in the WhatsApp group.

Later, the man transferred Rs.16780000 and his brother transferred ₹7750000 to several different accounts as part of their share investment. However, they had no clue that they were falling into a big scam. The complaint was registered a few months later as the scammer assured them of an 8 crore profit. Police said, “After some time, they were falsely led to believe that they had earned ₹8 crore in the share trading business. In March, the techie decided to withdraw the amount when the suspects told him that he could not do so as SEBI and the other agencies have locked his account, and it is under surveillance.”

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to stay vigilant about WhatsApp group scams

If you are added to a suspicious group with several unknown participants, immediately lock and Report the group or person. Stay vigilant about groups and people offering unrealistic benefits, discounts, lottery, or anything. If it showcases urgency, then make sure to report the number. If you receive any link regarding NGOs, gifts, or investments, do not instantly click as they could contain malware and viruses which could hijack your device.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!