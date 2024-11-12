Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

A dozen AI scientists, researchers and investors told Reuters they believe that these techniques could reshape the AI arms race.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 14:57 IST
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
OpenAI has embraced this technique in their newly released model known as "o1,” formerly known as Q* and Strawberry. (AFP)

Artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI are seeking to overcome unexpected delays and challenges in the pursuit of ever-bigger large language models by developing training techniques that use more human-like ways for algorithms to "think".

A dozen AI scientists, researchers and investors told Reuters they believe that these techniques, which are behind OpenAI's recently released o1 model, could reshape the AI arms race, and have implications for the types of resources that AI companies have an insatiable demand for, from energy to types of chips.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

OpenAI declined to comment for this story. After the release of the viral ChatGPT chatbot two years ago, technology companies, whose valuations have benefited greatly from the AI boom, have publicly maintained that “scaling up” current models through adding more data and computing power will consistently lead to improved AI models.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

But now, some of the most prominent AI scientists are speaking out on the limitations of this “bigger is better” philosophy.

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of AI labs Safe Superintelligence (SSI) and OpenAI, told Reuters recently that results from scaling up pre-training - the phase of training an AI model that uses a vast amount of unlabeled data to understand language patterns and structures - have plateaued.

Sutskever is widely credited as an early advocate of achieving massive leaps in generative AI advancement through the use of more data and computing power in pre-training, which eventually created ChatGPT. Sutskever left OpenAI earlier this year to found SSI.

“The 2010s were the age of scaling, now we're back in the age of wonder and discovery once again. Everyone is looking for the next thing,” Sutskever said. “Scaling the right thing matters more now than ever.”

Sutskever declined to share more details on how his team is addressing the issue, other than saying SSI is working on an alternative approach to scaling up pre-training.

Behind the scenes, researchers at major AI labs have been running into delays and disappointing outcomes in the race to release a large language model that outperforms OpenAI's GPT-4 model, which is nearly two years old, according to three sources familiar with private matters.

The so-called ‘training runs' for large models can cost tens of millions of dollars by simultaneously running hundreds of chips. They are more likely to have hardware-induced failure given how complicated the system is; researchers may not know the eventual performance of the models until the end of the run, which can take months.

Another problem is large language models gobble up huge amounts of data, and AI models have exhausted all the easily accessible data in the world. Power shortages have also hindered the training runs, as the process requires vast amounts of energy.

To overcome these challenges, researchers are exploring “test-time compute,” a technique that enhances existing AI models during the so-called “inference” phase, or when the model is being used. For example, instead of immediately choosing a single answer, a model could generate and evaluate multiple possibilities in real-time, ultimately choosing the best path forward.

This method allows models to dedicate more processing power to challenging tasks like math or coding problems or complex operations that demand human-like reasoning and decision-making.

“It turned out that having a bot think for just 20 seconds in a hand of poker got the same boosting performance as scaling up the model by 100,000x and training it for 100,000 times longer,” said Noam Brown, a researcher at OpenAI who worked on o1, at TED AI conference in San Francisco last month.

OpenAI has embraced this technique in their newly released model known as "o1,” formerly known as Q* and Strawberry, which Reuters first reported in July. The O1 model can "think" through problems in a multi-step manner, similar to human reasoning.  It also involves using data and feedback curated from PhDs and industry experts. The secret sauce of the o1 series is another set of training carried out on top of ‘base' models like GPT-4, and the company says it plans to apply this technique with more and bigger base models.

At the same time, researchers at other top AI labs, from Anthropic, xAI, and Google DeepMind, have also been working to develop their own versions of the technique, according to five people familiar with the efforts.

“We see a lot of low-hanging fruit that we can go pluck to make these models better very quickly,” said Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI at a tech conference in October. “By the time people do catch up, we're going to try and be three more steps ahead.”

Google and xAI did not respond to requests for comment and Anthropic had no immediate comment.

The implications could alter the competitive landscape for AI hardware, thus far dominated by insatiable demand for Nvidia's AI chips. Prominent venture capital investors, from Sequoia to Andreessen Horowitz, who have poured billions to fund expensive development of AI models at multiple AI labs including OpenAI and xAI, are taking notice of the transition and weighing the impact on their expensive bets.

“This shift will move us from a world of massive pre-training clusters toward inference clouds, which are distributed, cloud-based servers for inference,” Sonya Huang, a partner at Sequoia Capital, told Reuters.

Demand for Nvidia's AI chips, which are the most cutting edge, has fueled its rise to becoming the world's most valuable company, surpassing Apple in October. Unlike training chips, where Nvidia dominates, the chip giant could face more competition in the inference market.

Asked about the possible impact on demand for its products, Nvidia pointed to recent company presentations on the importance of the technique behind the o1 model. Its CEO Jensen Huang has talked about increasing demand for using its chips for inference.

"We've now discovered a second scaling law, and this is the scaling law at a time of inference...All of these factors have led to the demand for Blackwell being incredibly high," Huang said last month at a conference in India, referring to the company's latest AI chip. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 14:57 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know
PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?
GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets