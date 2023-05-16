OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to US senators, underlines 'critical' role of regulating AI

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT's OpenAI, while speaking to US Senators on Tuesday said that regulating artificial intelligence (AI) was essential, AFP reported. Earlier, US lawmakers had voiced their demand for new rules to guide the rapid development of AI technology especially as it could be very dangerous in the hands of cybercriminals.

Altman, in his Senate testimony said, "We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models".

Alttman also suggested that the US must consider licensing , testing requirements for development of AI models.

In the Senate Judiciary hearing, Altman testified about the advancements and potential risks of AI. Altman highlighted the positive impact of OpenAI's technology, stating that it supports accessibility advancements and can contribute to finding solutions to significant challenges like climate change and cancer treatment.

However, Altman stressed the need for government regulation as the AI sector continues to develop. He emphasised the importance of mitigating the risks associated with increasingly powerful AI models through regulatory intervention. Altman proposed licensing and testing requirements as potential measures.

He also emphasised the responsibility of companies to develop AI systems with democratic principles in mind, irrespective of government actions.

Christina Montgomery, Chief Privacy and Trust Officer at IBM, also testified during the hearing, emphasising that AI raises critical questions about its societal impacts, such as bias, misinformation, and misuse.

Montgomery too emphasised the role of the government in establishing appropriate guardrails and working collaboratively with the business community to protect people's interests.

Altman's testimony marks OpenAI's first appearance in Congress and comes amidst growing concerns raised by AI experts, including Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, regarding the rapid development of AI technology.

The hearing aims to address the potential threats posed by AI and determine whether government regulation is necessary to ensure its responsible and ethical use.