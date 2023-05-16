Home Tech News OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to US senators, underlines 'critical' role of regulating AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to US senators, underlines 'critical' role of regulating AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was called before US senators after ChatGPT took the tech world by storm.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 20:38 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
Sam Altman
View all Images
OpenAI CEO testifies at Senate hearing, calls for Government regulation of AI (REUTERS)

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT's OpenAI, while speaking to US Senators on Tuesday said that regulating artificial intelligence (AI) was essential, AFP reported. Earlier, US lawmakers had voiced their demand for new rules to guide the rapid development of AI technology especially as it could be very dangerous in the hands of cybercriminals.

Altman, in his Senate testimony said, "We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models".

Alttman also suggested that the US must consider licensing , testing requirements for development of AI models.

In the Senate Judiciary hearing, Altman testified about the advancements and potential risks of AI. Altman highlighted the positive impact of OpenAI's technology, stating that it supports accessibility advancements and can contribute to finding solutions to significant challenges like climate change and cancer treatment.

However, Altman stressed the need for government regulation as the AI sector continues to develop. He emphasised the importance of mitigating the risks associated with increasingly powerful AI models through regulatory intervention. Altman proposed licensing and testing requirements as potential measures.

He also emphasised the responsibility of companies to develop AI systems with democratic principles in mind, irrespective of government actions.

Christina Montgomery, Chief Privacy and Trust Officer at IBM, also testified during the hearing, emphasising that AI raises critical questions about its societal impacts, such as bias, misinformation, and misuse.

Montgomery too emphasised the role of the government in establishing appropriate guardrails and working collaboratively with the business community to protect people's interests.

Altman's testimony marks OpenAI's first appearance in Congress and comes amidst growing concerns raised by AI experts, including Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, regarding the rapid development of AI technology.

The hearing aims to address the potential threats posed by AI and determine whether government regulation is necessary to ensure its responsible and ethical use.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 20:38 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets