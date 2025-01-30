OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit India in February to battle legal challenges- All details

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has been in the limelight for the past few weeks and not for all the good reasons. Recently, leading Indian news publishers including HT Digital Streams, the Indian Express digital, NDTV Convergence and others have joined the recent lawsuit filed by ANI against OpenAI due to copyright violation. Now, with growing legal challenges in the country, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to visit India in the upcoming days to meet government officials regarding the growing concerns and the lawsuit filed by ANI. Know more about Altman's visit and why it is crucial for India.

ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman India's visit

According to a Reuters report, Sam Altman will be visiting India next week for the first time in two years due to the current legal battle OpenAI is facing in the country. It was highlighted that Altman will be landing in New Delhi on February 5 to meet government officials. However, it is said to be a tentative timeline and the plans are yet to be finalised. India is known to be the second-largest market in terms of the number of ChatGPT users after the US, making it a crucial visit to the company to comply with the country's legal requirements.

This report comes soon after ANI's lawsuit over OpenAI using news articles to train its AI models without consent or any compensation. Many other digital media have also shown support to the lawsuit which makes a huge deal for the company to resolve the issue.

ANI is not the only company which has sued OpenAI, but several global media outlets including The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Denver Post, and others have raised similar concerns and filed a legal action against the company. Alongside the legal battles, OpenAI has now accused Chinese-based AI company, DeepSeek of stealing its ChatGPT's data to train its latest R1 AI model. These are the crucial reasons why the company has been making headlines over the past few days, and we can say that OpenAI has a lot on its plate especially when it comes to fighting legal battles in several countries.

