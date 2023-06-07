Home Tech News What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said about AI in India

What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said about AI in India

  • ChatGPT creator, Open AI CEO Sam Altman is in India and he had some words to say about how the country should move on artificial intelligence.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 23:20 IST
Sam Altman
Altman said that India can play a major role in shaping global rules in this space. (AP)
Sam Altman
Altman said that India can play a major role in shaping global rules in this space. (AP)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is in India, said that the country should back research on artificial intelligence in ways that can improve its services like health care, Bloomberg reported.

“The main thing that I think is important is figuring out how to integrate these technologies into other services,” Altman said. “And that is an area that I think governments are behind on, and don't have the answers yet.”

“Some nationally funded AI effort feels like a good idea,” Altman said speaking at an event hosted by ET.

Altman is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials.

Touching on his pet subject of regulating AI as it has the potential to spark a mass annihilation kind of event, Altman said that India can play a major role in shaping global rules in this space.

Altman has previously spoken at length about his “greatest fear” that the technology would cause significant harm.

“We had a big step forward from GPT 3.5 to 4 at non-English languages, so GPT 4 is pretty good at say the top 20 languages and OK at maybe the top 100,” Bloomberg quoted Altman as saying. “We will be able to push this much further,” he added.

Apart from OpenAi, which is being partnered by Microsoft, the other tech major moving spedily in the field is Google. In fact, there is a global race of sorts going on among tech companies to build their own versions of the chatbot technology in order not to get left behind and end up losing their markets to a startup.

In fact, Google, to protect its fiefdom as well as promote it in this new space, is rolling out new AI tools to help marketers create advertisements.

In India, Google has been developing an AI model that would be able to handle more than 100 Indian languages across speech and text.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 23:20 IST
