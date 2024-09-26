 OpenAI CTO Mira Murati resigns: Was once Elon Musk’s aide, played key role in ChatGPT rollout | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI CTO Mira Murati resigns: Was once Elon Musk’s aide, played key role in ChatGPT rollout

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati resigns: Was once Elon Musk’s aide, played key role in ChatGPT rollout

Mira Murati is stepping down from her role as CTO of OpenAI. Know about her background and the pivotal role she played in launching ChatGPT.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 16:19 IST
OpenAI
Mira Murati became the chief technology officer of OpenAI in 2022. (Bloomberg)

If you have been following OpenAI's developments as a company, you would know who Mira Murati is. As CTO, she has been instrumental in the company's decision-making, helping develop the ChatGPT product, and even led the charge against the company's board when it ousted Sam Altman last year. However, Murati is now reportedly leaving OpenAI, stepping down amid her bid to “create the time and space to do my own exploration.”

In her departure, Murati expressed her gratitude towards the company, which she joined in 2018, saying, “There's never an ideal time to step away from a place one cherishes, yet this moment feels right.”

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also Read: Vivo X200 Pro Mini officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch; Here's what to expect

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Who Is Mira Murati: Education, Descent And Past Jobs

Murati joined OpenAI in 2018 and quickly rose through the ranks to become CTO of the Microsoft-backed tech giant in 2022. Interestingly, Murati is not of Indian descent, as many believe, or as her name may suggest. Mira Murati was born in San Francisco and is of Albanian descent.

Murati also studied in the US. She became an engineer after completing her Bachelor of Engineering degree from Dartmouth College. She is highly experienced, having worked as a Summer Analyst at Goldman Sachs and later with Elon Musk at Tesla between 2013 and 2016. At Tesla, Murati reportedly contributed significantly to the development of the Tesla Model X. After her stint at electric carmaker Tesla, she eventually joined OpenAI in 2018 as the VP of Applied AI & Partnerships.

During her time at OpenAI, Murati successfully launched ChatGPT, which has become the most popular AI chatbot today, alongside other AI tools like DALL-E. And, as for what's next, Murati said that she wants to take her time, and create a space to explore.

Also Read: Meta Connect 2024: New Quest 3S, Llama 3.2 AI, Orion AR glasses, and all the big reveals

Murati Played a Key Role in Bringing Back Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI

After Sam Altman's brief exit from OpenAI, Murati temporarily took charge as CEO while vocally supporting Altman. Altman eventually returned, opting not to join Microsoft as the CEO of what would have been an independent AI division.

And unlike what some may believe, Murati is not leaving due to issues with the company. In fact, she shared a farewell message expressing her gratitude. “For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built,” Murati said.

She also thanked Altman and Greg Brockman, saying, “My six-and-a-half years with the OpenAl team have been an extraordinary privilege. While I'll express my gratitude to many individuals in the coming days, I want to start by thanking Sam and Greg for their trust in me to lead the technical organization and for their support throughout the years.”

Altman was quick to express his appreciation for Murati's contributions. Writing on X, Altman said, “It's hard to overstate how much Mira has meant to OpenAI, our mission, and to us all personally.” He added, “I feel tremendous gratitude towards her for what she has helped us build and accomplish, but I most of all feel personal gratitude towards her for the support and love during all the hard times. I am excited for what she'll do next.”

Also Read: Google Maps adds new warning system to help users: What is it and how it works

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 16:19 IST
Trending: amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone users in india should install latest update immediately, government issues warning coldplay tickets sale: bookmyshow fails! website and app crashes at 12pm jio vs airtel vs vi: best monthly plans with maximum daily data hubble space telescope uncovers surprising number of black holes formed soon after the big bang: report coldplay tickets in mumbai: how to buy on bookmyshow, time, venue and all details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online update arriving soon with ongoing in game rewards for players
GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns

GTA 5 new PC update rolls out following BattlEye anti-cheat integration and players’ concerns
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets