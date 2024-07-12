 OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI

OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI

OpenAI introduces a new classification system with five levels to track progress toward building AI surpassing human capabilities. The tiers range from conversational AI (Level 1) to AI capable of organizational work (Level 5), with the company currently at the first level.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 12 2024, 14:11 IST
OpenAI Develops System to Track Progress Toward Human-Level AI
OpenAI unveils a tiered system to measure advancements in AI development, from basic conversational AI to potential AGI. (Pexels)

OpenAI has come up with a set of five levels to track its progress toward building artificial intelligence software capable of outperforming humans, the startup's latest effort to help people better understand its thinking about safety and the future of AI. The ChatGPT maker, seen by many as a leader in the race to build more powerful AI systems, shared the new classification system with employees on Tuesday during an all-hands meeting, an OpenAI spokesperson said. The tiers, which OpenAI plans to share with investors and others outside the company, range from the kind of AI available today that can interact in conversational language with people (Level 1) to AI that can do the work of an organization (Level 5).

OpenAI executives told employees that the company believes it is currently on the first level, according to the spokesperson, but on the cusp of reaching the second, which it calls “Reasoners.” This refers to systems that can do basic problem-solving tasks as well as a human with a doctorate-level education who doesn't have access to any tools.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,500₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

At the same meeting, company leadership gave a demonstration of a research project involving its GPT-4 AI model that OpenAI thinks shows some new skills that rise to human-like reasoning, according to a person familiar with the discussion who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to press. Reached for comment about the demonstration, the spokesperson said OpenAI is always testing new capabilities internally, a common practice in the industry.OpenAI has said for years that it's working to build what's often referred to as artificial general intelligence, or AGI — essentially, computers that can do a better job on most tasks than people. Such systems do not currently exist. OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has previously said he expects AGI could be reached this decade. AI researchers have long debated how to determine the criteria for reaching AGI. In a November 2023 paper, several researchers at Google DeepMind proposed a framework of five ascending levels of AI, including tiers such as “expert” and “superhuman.” The rankings resemble a system often referred to in the automotive industry in order to assess the degree of automation for self-driving cars.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

According to the levels OpenAI has come up with, the third tier on the way to AGI would be called “Agents,” referring to AI systems that can spend several days taking actions on a user's behalf. Level 4 describes AI that can come up with new innovations. And the most advanced level would be called “Organizations.”The levels were put together by executives and other senior leaders at OpenAI, and it is considered a work in progress. The company will gather feedback from employees, investors and its board, and may tweak the levels over time.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 14:11 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others nasa james webb telescope captures stunning 'bejeweled' einstein ring around distant quasar- details bsnl’s new prepaid plan comes with 5gb daily data, unlimited calls and 90-day validity wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to send disappearing photos, videos on instagram iphone users in india, apple has a serious warning for you- here’s what you need to do hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets