OpenAI enhances ChatGPT with free premium features and multimodal input- All that’s new
OpenAI's ChatGPT received major upgrades, making premium features free for all users. Additionally, they introduced the faster GPT-4o model with multimodal capabilities.
OpenAI has unveiled a series of significant upgrades to ChatGPT and its GPT models, marking a pivotal shift in accessibility and functionality. Among the highlights is the integration of premium features, previously reserved for paid users, now being made available to all, alongside the introduction of GPT-4o, a swifter model poised to revolutionise user experiences.
Expanded Features for Free Users
Previously, ChatGPT offered two access tiers: a free version based on GPT-3.5 and a paid option utilising the latest model, GPT-4. However, the unveiling of GPT-4o heralds a new era, boasting enhanced speed and accessibility for all users. This move enables free users to harness advanced capabilities like image uploads and more, alongside a suite of fresh functionalities.
Also read: OpenAI GPT-4o is ‘remarkably human', live demos reveal what it can do- All details
Sam Altman, in announcing GPT-4o, emphasised its innate multimodal capabilities, seamlessly integrating text, images, video, and voice inputs for prompts. Moreover, the new model promises a more cost-effective solution for API users, priced at half the rate of its predecessor.
Key features now available to free ChatGPT users include:
- GPT-4 level intelligence
- Responses from both model and web sources
- Data analysis and chart creation
- Image-centric discussions
- File uploads for summarization, writing, or analysis assistance
- Access to GPTs and the GPT Store
- Enhanced user experience with Memory integration
Also read: OpenAI launches GPT-4o with voice, text, and vision capabilities- Know all details
An impressive demonstration of ChatGPT's GPT-4o upgrade showcased its live video capabilities, enabling interactive prompts in a conversational format. Noteworthy examples included solving linear equations and mood detection through facial analysis.
Equally remarkable is ChatGPT's revamped audio experience, empowering users to control the chatbot's voice dynamics with commands like "be more dramatic" or "sound more like a robot".
Also read: OpenAI GPT-4o launched: 5 reasons why it's the most powerful AI model and what you can do
Accompanying these advancements is the release of a ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, with a Windows version slated for later release this year. The app integrates voice, text, and vision inputs, while the web UI undergoes a redesign for enhanced usability.
OpenAI has announced that these new features will be gradually rolled out over the coming weeks, marking a significant stride toward democratising access to advanced AI capabilities.
