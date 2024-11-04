 OpenAI introduces ChatGPT search: Know what it is and how it works | Tech News
OpenAI announced a Google Search rival called ChatGPT search which provides users with a conversational experience, data source, and other advanced capabilities.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 14:54 IST
Here’s everything you need to know about OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Search tool. (OpenAI )

The Google search nightmare is here as OpenAI introduces the ChatGPT search which is a web-based feature for efficient search results. This new tool eliminates the tedious web search process in search engines and brings a more seamless experience to users with Artificial Intelligence (AI). OpenAI claims that ChatGPT search has the ability to stay up to date with current trends including weather reports, live match scores, etc. Know more about ChatGPT search and how it works in real time to get a greater understanding of its functionalities. 

What is ChatGPT search? 

ChatGPT search is an AI-powered search engine with advanced capabilities such as contextual understanding, source attribution, conversational interface, and AI-powered summaries. The search feature is placed alongside the attach icon on the web-based ChatGPT. As of now, the ChatGPT search will be available for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and  SearchGPT waitlist members. OpenAI also plans to roll out the new feature for enterprise and education users in the coming weeks. OpenAI also assured that the feature will soon be available to free tier users well in the coming months. 

How does ChatGPT search work? 

According to the OpenAI blog post, ChatGPT search works similarly to how we use ChatGPT, however, the feature is more conversational and natural as it is based on a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o. Users can simply ask questions for search and the tool will provide relevant results along with the source. Users can also get a greater understanding by asking follow-up questions. OpenAI said, “We also partnered with news and data providers to add up-to-date information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.” 

With GPT 4, OpenAI was able to include a massive dataset of text and code to ChatGPT search so it could generate quality results. It also processes information from third-party search engines that enable the tool to provide users with real-time information from news articles, product reviews, and other web-based information. This information includes in-text and sidebar citations, allowing users to directly visit the source for research. 

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 14:54 IST
