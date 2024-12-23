Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline

OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline

OpenAI o3 and o3 mini capabilities are showcased during “12 Days of OpenAI”. Know how these powerful AI models are closer to AGI.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 23 2024, 09:15 IST
Icon
ChatGPT down: Top 5 reactions from angry users who paid $200 to OpenAI
OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline
1/5 The entire social media is buzzing with posts surrounding major outages that took place last night and this morning. Earlier, we came across a global outage for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Now, ChatGPT is also facing issues with servers, causing a huge bustle among users even after paying a whopping $200 for the subscription. Well, was the money worth it? Here’s how people are spreading memes on the X platform. (AFP)
OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline
2/5 While other social media are facing problems, people are quite active on X sharing memes and opinions about the global ChatGPT outage. One user on the platform said, “Nothing says 'we live in 2024' like immediately checking Twitter to verify if ChatGPT is actually down. Irony: Using one social media platform to diagnose the health of another tech service. The memes are loading faster than the #AI right now!” (AFP)
OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline
3/5 Several users also reported concerns over school and college students being unable to do their assignments due to ChatGPT down. A user on the X platform shared a post saying “Me trying to remember how I did my assignment before ChatGPT so I can finish my assignment” Another user said, “Yes. ChatGPT is down. Everybody breathe. Except for those of you who have assignments due or can't do your job without AI anymore. You can panic” (Reuters)
OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline
4/5 While several users are worried about their work or assignments, people are also talking about paying a huge amount for AI tools as a ChatGPT subscription costs $200, yet people have to go through such situations. An X user said, “First, Instagram and FB go down, now ChatGPT? I guess the universe is telling us to stop being so damn social and start living in the moment.” (Pexels)
OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline
5/5 ChatGPT users are currently mocking ChatGPT for their services, as many users report that they have been facing issues with the chatbot this past week. One user said, “You were so focused on teaching it to make gourmet coffee that you forgot how to keep the lights on. Looks like your AI was more 'latte' than 'latest'. #ChatGPTdown”  (Unsplash)
OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline
icon View all Images
OpenAI showcased o3 and o3 mini AI models as successors to o1, check details. (AFP)

OpenAI finally concluded its 12 days of announcements on Friday with some crucial launches. Over the course of the 12 days, the AI company introduced several new AI features and tools, such as Canvas for ChatGPT, Sora, ChatGPT Search, and more. Now, on Friday, it introduced two new AI reasoning models, o3 and o3 mini. These new models will succeed the o1 reasoning model, which was launched earlier this year in September. OpenAI developed these models for AI to solve complex queries without taking much processing time and provide a detailed response to users. Know more about OpenAI o3 and o3 mini. 

Also read: OpenAI launches Google Doc rival “Canvas” for collaborative writing- Know what it is and how it works

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

OpenAI o3 and o3 mini models

OpenAI is reportedly getting closer to bringing AGI capabilities to its new AI models, and the new o3 and o3 mini are just the beginning. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said that these new models will be able to perform several complex tasks that require “a lot of reasoning.” However, these models are currently being used for internal safety testing before they roll out to the public next year. During the launch, the company highlighted that the new AI models are three times more powerful for generating responses from ARC-AGI tests. This means these new models do not have to rely on pre-trained knowledge. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google wants the biggest AI deal between Microsoft and OpenAI to be KILLED- Why?

OpenAI o3 models will be able to solve several complex related to coding, scientific problems or mathematical problems, and general intelligence. OpenAI also revealed that the new o3 model achieved 71.7 percent accuracy. It was also tested on the ARC-AGI benchmark that showcased an 87.5 percent score in high-compute resources.

Additionally, it also surpassed o1 in several tests showcasing a major performance upgrade. On the other hand, the o3 mini is a cost-effective alternative to the o3 model that ensures accuracy suitable for developers and researchers.

Also read: OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it

OpenAI o3 and o3 mini launch

As of now, the OpenAI o3 and o3 mini are currently being tested internally. However, the o3 mini could make its debut by the end of March. Whereas, the o3 model may take longer for public release as several tests will be done before making it live. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 09:15 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses
Steam Winter Sale 2024

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets