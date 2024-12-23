OpenAI introduces new AI models, o3 and o3 mini- Know their capabilities and launch timeline

OpenAI finally concluded its 12 days of announcements on Friday with some crucial launches. Over the course of the 12 days, the AI company introduced several new AI features and tools, such as Canvas for ChatGPT, Sora, ChatGPT Search, and more. Now, on Friday, it introduced two new AI reasoning models, o3 and o3 mini. These new models will succeed the o1 reasoning model, which was launched earlier this year in September. OpenAI developed these models for AI to solve complex queries without taking much processing time and provide a detailed response to users. Know more about OpenAI o3 and o3 mini.

OpenAI o3 and o3 mini models

OpenAI is reportedly getting closer to bringing AGI capabilities to its new AI models, and the new o3 and o3 mini are just the beginning. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said that these new models will be able to perform several complex tasks that require “a lot of reasoning.” However, these models are currently being used for internal safety testing before they roll out to the public next year. During the launch, the company highlighted that the new AI models are three times more powerful for generating responses from ARC-AGI tests. This means these new models do not have to rely on pre-trained knowledge.

OpenAI o3 models will be able to solve several complex related to coding, scientific problems or mathematical problems, and general intelligence. OpenAI also revealed that the new o3 model achieved 71.7 percent accuracy. It was also tested on the ARC-AGI benchmark that showcased an 87.5 percent score in high-compute resources.

Additionally, it also surpassed o1 in several tests showcasing a major performance upgrade. On the other hand, the o3 mini is a cost-effective alternative to the o3 model that ensures accuracy suitable for developers and researchers.

OpenAI o3 and o3 mini launch

As of now, the OpenAI o3 and o3 mini are currently being tested internally. However, the o3 mini could make its debut by the end of March. Whereas, the o3 model may take longer for public release as several tests will be done before making it live.

