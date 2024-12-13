Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI launches Google Doc rival “Canvas” for collaborative writing- Know what it is and how it works

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 12:51 IST
The popular AI startup company, OpenAI is hosting its 12 days of new announcements during which it's making curial announcements surrounding its new launches, technology, and others. In recent launches, OpenAI rolled out Canvas, its writing and coding tool for public use. Rather than a tool, Canvas is a new ChatGPT interface where users can work on projects related to writing essays, articles, and even coding in a fun collaborative way. This new ChatGPT interface directly rivals Google Doc which is currently one of the most used writing platforms and it is also integrated with AI features. Therefore, know more about Canvas and how it works. 

What is ChatGPT Canvas and how it works?

Canvas is a new ChatGPT interface which opens separately in Windows allowing users to effectively collaborate when writing and coding for a project. This new writing tool enables users to take advantage of ChatGPT and refine their work in a collaborative manner with team members. Canvas runs on the GPT-4o model, giving advanced capabilities for fulfilling complex user tasks. Currently, Canvas is available to the public in beta version, therefore, it limits users to online refine and make edits to the copy. 

Canvas has the ability to suggest edits, debug codes, refine reading levels, polish writing, and more. OpenAI said, “You can highlight specific sections to indicate exactly what you want ChatGPT to focus on. Like a copy editor or code reviewer, it can give inline feedback and suggestions with the entire project in mind.” 

Also read: OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it

ChatGPT Canvas availability 

The new Canvas feature will be available to free, Plus, and Pro ChatGPT users. However, the free user users will have limitations in features and capabilities. These features can be accessed via ChatGPTweb and the desktop app version. OpenAI also stated that Cnavas is in early beta and more capabilities will be added to the tool with future releases and stable rollout.

Alongside Canvas, OpenAI also launched its AI video generation tool Sora Turbo for Plus and Pro users during its “12 days of OpenAI”. Now as we move forward to the new year, OpenAI will likely refine these tools as they are yet to gain advanced capabilities for complex tasks.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 12:51 IST
