Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI launches operator: Autonomous AI agent to simplify online tasks with minimal user involvement

OpenAI launches operator: Autonomous AI agent to simplify online tasks with minimal user involvement

OpenAI has launched Operator, an AI agent capable of autonomously completing tasks online. It aims to simplify repetitive tasks with minimal user involvement and ensures safety.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 26 2025, 17:00 IST
OpenAI Operator
OpenAI launches Operator, an AI tool that autonomously completes online tasks with minimal user input. (YouTube)

OpenAI has unveiled its latest development, Operator, an AI tool designed to autonomously complete tasks through a web browser. This AI agent, currently available to ChatGPT Pro users in the United States, marks OpenAI's entry into the realm of autonomous AI technology.

Operator functions with minimal input from users, handling tasks that would usually require human interaction. It uses a specialised model known as Computer-Using Agent (CUA), which integrates the capabilities of GPT-4's vision and advanced reasoning abilities to perform tasks efficiently.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: Meta seeks urgent fix to AI chatbot's confusion on name of US president

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How Does Operator Work?

Operator can navigate websites and perform tasks such as booking reservations, purchasing items, or researching information, without much oversight. It employs a virtual keyboard and mouse to interact with graphical user interfaces like buttons and text fields. The AI agent processes screen data, using both text and images to understand the environment and make decisions. This allows it to adapt to unexpected changes and handle complex tasks, such as filling out forms or managing purchases. However, users can intervene at any point during a task to maintain control.

Also read: UK to investigate Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems: Details here

Examples of Operator in Action

OpenAI envisions Operator as a solution for repetitive online tasks, helping users save time. In demonstrations, the AI agent successfully planned a weekend trip by sourcing information from Reddit, setting budgets, and factoring in preferences. When Reddit became inaccessible, the Operator shifted to Bing to continue the task, showcasing its adaptability.

Operator also managed a cryptocurrency research task, pausing to notify the user when it encountered a CAPTCHA, requiring human input before resuming. This feature highlights the collaboration between the user and the AI, ensuring tasks are completed accurately while still allowing for user involvement.

Also read: Move over 50MP and 60MP: Canon's 410MP full-frame camera sensor is here, offering 8 times the resolution of 8K

Supported Platforms and Use Cases

The operator is compatible with popular services such as DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and eBay. It operates in compliance with the terms of service of these platforms, ensuring ethical use. The AI agent is tailored for both individual and commercial applications, aiming to simplify routine tasks for a wide range of users.

Also read: iOS 18.3 coming soon: Leaked software hints at iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 and iPhone Air models launch

Safety Measures and Concerns

As Operator handles more advanced tasks, OpenAI has prioritised safety. The system is designed to reject requests related to harmful activities or illegal content. Additionally, it prompts user confirmation for transactions that could have significant consequences, such as purchases or sensitive data entry. OpenAI has also conducted rigorous testing to identify potential risks and ensure the agent adheres to ethical guidelines. Human reviewers and automated systems monitor interactions to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 17:00 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets