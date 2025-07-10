Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

OpenAI is preparing to launch a new AI-powered browser this year, aiming to make web browsing more interactive and challenging Google Chrome’s dominance.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 10 2025, 15:32 IST
OpenAI’s new browser could bring AI-powered web surfing to your fingertips this year.
OpenAI’s new browser could bring AI-powered web surfing to your fingertips this year. (Unsplash)

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its own AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a direct challenge to Google Chrome's dominance in the browser market, according to Reuters. This move marks a significant step for OpenAI as it looks to expand its influence from chatbots and AI tools into the very way people access and interact with the internet.

What will the browser be like?

Unlike most browsers that simply act as a gateway to websites, OpenAI's new browser is expected to weave artificial intelligence into the browsing experience itself. The idea is to keep some user interactions within a ChatGPT-style chat interface which would allow people to perform tasks like booking tickets, filling out forms, or getting summaries of web pages without ever leaving the browser window. This could make browsing feel more like a conversation and less like a series of clicks and tabs.

The browser is being built on Chromium, the open-source code that also powers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. This means it will support the same websites and extensions that users are already familiar with, making the switch less daunting for anyone curious about trying something new. OpenAI has even brought on board former Google executives who helped shape Chrome.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What sets this browser apart is not just its AI features but also the direct access it will give OpenAI to user data. Chrome's ability to collect data on how people use the web is a major reason why it is so valuable to Google. It has helped the company target ads and keep its search engine as the default choice for billions. By building its own browser, OpenAI is aiming to tap into this same stream of information. Eventually, it could be used to make its AI smarter and more personalised for users.

The stakes for OpenAI and Google

Google Chrome currently holds more than two-thirds of the global browser market, with over 3 billion users. For Google, Chrome is not just a browser, it is a key pillar of its advertising business and a major traffic source for its search engine. If OpenAI's browser manages to attract even a fraction of ChatGPT's 500 million weekly users, it could start to chip away at Google's dominance and threaten a core part of its revenue.

OpenAI's ambitions go beyond just browsers. The company has recently acquired an AI devices startup led by Apple's former design chief, signalling its intent to become a bigger player in both software and hardware. By controlling the browser, OpenAI can integrate its AI agents more deeply into daily life, letting them handle tasks for users and gather valuable insights along the way.

The competition in the browser space is heating up, with other AI-first browsers like Perplexity's Comet and Brave also making moves. Whether OpenAI's new browser can truly change the way people surf the web remains to be seen, but its arrival is sure to shake up a market that has long been dominated by a handful of tech giants.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 15:32 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets