OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its own AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a direct challenge to Google Chrome's dominance in the browser market, according to Reuters. This move marks a significant step for OpenAI as it looks to expand its influence from chatbots and AI tools into the very way people access and interact with the internet.

What will the browser be like?

Unlike most browsers that simply act as a gateway to websites, OpenAI's new browser is expected to weave artificial intelligence into the browsing experience itself. The idea is to keep some user interactions within a ChatGPT-style chat interface which would allow people to perform tasks like booking tickets, filling out forms, or getting summaries of web pages without ever leaving the browser window. This could make browsing feel more like a conversation and less like a series of clicks and tabs.

The browser is being built on Chromium, the open-source code that also powers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. This means it will support the same websites and extensions that users are already familiar with, making the switch less daunting for anyone curious about trying something new. OpenAI has even brought on board former Google executives who helped shape Chrome.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What sets this browser apart is not just its AI features but also the direct access it will give OpenAI to user data. Chrome's ability to collect data on how people use the web is a major reason why it is so valuable to Google. It has helped the company target ads and keep its search engine as the default choice for billions. By building its own browser, OpenAI is aiming to tap into this same stream of information. Eventually, it could be used to make its AI smarter and more personalised for users.

The stakes for OpenAI and Google

Google Chrome currently holds more than two-thirds of the global browser market, with over 3 billion users. For Google, Chrome is not just a browser, it is a key pillar of its advertising business and a major traffic source for its search engine. If OpenAI's browser manages to attract even a fraction of ChatGPT's 500 million weekly users, it could start to chip away at Google's dominance and threaten a core part of its revenue.

OpenAI's ambitions go beyond just browsers. The company has recently acquired an AI devices startup led by Apple's former design chief, signalling its intent to become a bigger player in both software and hardware. By controlling the browser, OpenAI can integrate its AI agents more deeply into daily life, letting them handle tasks for users and gather valuable insights along the way.

The competition in the browser space is heating up, with other AI-first browsers like Perplexity's Comet and Brave also making moves. Whether OpenAI's new browser can truly change the way people surf the web remains to be seen, but its arrival is sure to shake up a market that has long been dominated by a handful of tech giants.