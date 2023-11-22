Icon
Home Tech News OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT voice feature for free; Know all about it

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT voice feature for free; Know all about it

OpenAI has rolled out a new voice feature for ChatGPT for all users for free. It gives the chatbot the ability to respond to users verbally, making the interactions more seamless. Here’s all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 21:21 IST
Icon
ChatGPT
ChatGPT mobile app will now let users verbally ask questions and the chatbot will respond the same way. The new feature was announced by OpenAI. (AP)
ChatGPT
ChatGPT mobile app will now let users verbally ask questions and the chatbot will respond the same way. The new feature was announced by OpenAI. (AP)

OpenAI announced that ChatGPT, the popular generative artificial intelligence-based chatbot, was getting new capabilities earlier in September. These features have now been rolled out globally, and one of the most interesting features will be available to all users, whether they subscribe to its premium version or use the free version. The feature grants ChatGPT voice capability, letting it both receive queries verbally and answer them in the same way. These features will be available in the mobile app version of the platform.

The company announced the feature through a post on X and said, “ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation”. Greg Brockman, who has confirmed that he will be rejoining OpenAI, also made a post promoting the new feature and said that it “totally changes the ChatGPT experience”.

ChatGPT gets voice capabilities

One of the major use cases of this new feature can be accessibility-related issues. ChatGPT with its voice capability, can enable people with limited mobility or visual impairments to access information and services easily through voice interactions. Voice-enabled ChatGPT can assist with tasks like reading emails, dictating documents, and conducting online searches. So, if you receive a new email or a message, you can just ask it to read it for you and you can know the contents. You can also ask it to draft a reply and let it read it out to you, so you can easily respond.

Drama at OpenAI

The feature rollout comes at a time when the company has become part of media headlines owing to the sudden firing, and then rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. It was reported that the staff at the AI firm played a key role in bringing back the ousted chief by threatening to mass resign.

And now that the situation has finally been resolved, OpenAI is also making jokes about it. In the short video posted along with the announcement, ChatGPT is asked “It's been a long night for the team, and we're hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?”

The joke here is the fact that OpenAI roughly has the same number of people who had threatened to quit unless Altman was re-hired and they have had a tough time. With things now finally coming together, a bit of light-hearted banter in public will go a long way in healing festering wounds.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 21:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon