OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT voice feature for free; Know all about it

OpenAI announced that ChatGPT, the popular generative artificial intelligence-based chatbot, was getting new capabilities earlier in September. These features have now been rolled out globally, and one of the most interesting features will be available to all users, whether they subscribe to its premium version or use the free version. The feature grants ChatGPT voice capability, letting it both receive queries verbally and answer them in the same way. These features will be available in the mobile app version of the platform.

The company announced the feature through a post on X and said, “ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation”. Greg Brockman, who has confirmed that he will be rejoining OpenAI, also made a post promoting the new feature and said that it “totally changes the ChatGPT experience”.

ChatGPT gets voice capabilities

One of the major use cases of this new feature can be accessibility-related issues. ChatGPT with its voice capability, can enable people with limited mobility or visual impairments to access information and services easily through voice interactions. Voice-enabled ChatGPT can assist with tasks like reading emails, dictating documents, and conducting online searches. So, if you receive a new email or a message, you can just ask it to read it for you and you can know the contents. You can also ask it to draft a reply and let it read it out to you, so you can easily respond.

Drama at OpenAI

The feature rollout comes at a time when the company has become part of media headlines owing to the sudden firing, and then rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. It was reported that the staff at the AI firm played a key role in bringing back the ousted chief by threatening to mass resign.

And now that the situation has finally been resolved, OpenAI is also making jokes about it. In the short video posted along with the announcement, ChatGPT is asked “It's been a long night for the team, and we're hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?”

The joke here is the fact that OpenAI roughly has the same number of people who had threatened to quit unless Altman was re-hired and they have had a tough time. With things now finally coming together, a bit of light-hearted banter in public will go a long way in healing festering wounds.