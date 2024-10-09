OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices
Californian firm OpenAI is set to open new offices in Paris, Brussels, Singapore, and New York as part of its global expansion. The move follows a $6.6 billion funding round and the successful launch of its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022.
Californian company OpenAI, which makes generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, said Wednesday it was expanding its global reach with four new offices.
The firm, which recently got a massive cash injection from investors including Microsoft and chip titan Nvidia, said it would open new sites in Paris, Brussels, Singapore and New York.
It has already opened an office in London and another in Dublin.
The public launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 catapulted the firm into the global spotlight.
ChatGPT allows users to generate human-like text documents from simple conversational prompts.
OpenAI also makes programs that produce images and is working on a video generator.
The firm raised $6.6 billion in cash and secured a $4 billion credit line earlier this month, propelling it to a reported $157 billion valuation.
