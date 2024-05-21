 OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details

OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details

Scarlett Johansson issues a statement over OpenAI using her voice for the new ChatGPT-4o chatbot. Know what she said.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 21 2024, 09:14 IST
Icon
ChatGPT tips: From idea generation to editing assistance, 5 ways it helps transform your writing process
OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details
1/5 Idea Generation: ChatGPT can jumpstart creativity by offering prompts or story beginnings based on given topics. This structured approach helps writers navigate overwhelming moments in their creative process. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Content Expansion: Writers can input drafts or outlines to ChatGPT, seeking suggestions for further development. This tool provides fresh perspectives and elaboration ideas, enhancing the depth of their writing. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Editing Assistance: ChatGPT serves as a helpful editing companion, offering grammar and style suggestions upon input of sentences or paragraphs. It aids in catching typos, refining sentence structures, and suggesting alternative word choices. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Character and Plot Development: Fiction writers benefit from ChatGPT's assistance in fleshing out characters and plotlines. By describing characters or story concepts, writers can receive ideas for traits, backgrounds, and plot twists, enriching their narratives. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Research Assistance: While not a replacement for thorough research, ChatGPT offers quick information and summaries on various topics. Writers can use this feature to supplement their knowledge base or as a starting point for further exploration. With these tips, ChatGPT becomes an invaluable tool in overcoming writer's block and enhancing the writing process. (unsplash)
OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details
icon View all Images
OpenAI uses a similar Scarlett Johansson voice for ChatGPT, check details. (AP)

Scarlett Johansson issued a statement on Monday over OpenAI using ChatGPT's voice, very similar to hers. Earlier, it was reported that OpenAI asked the actress to become the ChatGPT's voice, but she clearly denied the request. However, after the refusal, the company still went ahead and used a voice similar to Johansson's for the chatbot. On the other hand, OpenAI is in denial that they have used Johansson's voice for its new ChatGPT-4o chatbot. Know what Johansson said in a statement.

Also read: GPT-4o is insane: Netizens react to the most powerful AI model from OpenAI

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Scarlett Johansson's voice for ChatGPT

In the statement, Johansson briefly explains about receiving an offer from Sam Altman to become the voice of the new ChatGPT-4o chatbot. However, she clearly mentioned, “ I declined the offer.” Even after the refusal, OpenAI went ahead and used a very similar voice for the Chatbot named “Sky” which sounded exactly like Scarlett Johansson. The actress further said that she is, “shocked, angered and in disbelief” at how “eerily similar” was the Sky's voice showcased in the demo video.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: ChatGPT is coming to iPhones

Johansson also highlighted that the Altman team reached out to her agent just two days before the release for reconsideration. However, it was already made public before they could connect. The statement also mentioned that they had no choice but to hire a legal counsel to write a formal letter to OpenAI and Sam Altam regarding the same. It was also mentioned that the move was intentional as Altman shared a single-word post from X handle saying “Her” which is a reference to how the actor played the voice of a chat system, Samantha in the film.

Just after Johansson's statement was released, OpenAI announced the removal of Sky's voice to address “how we chose the voices in ChatGPT.”

Also read: OpenAI GPT-4o is ‘remarkably human', live demos reveal what it can do- All details

The Verge quoted Sam Altman's statement saying, “The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky's voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky's voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn't communicate better.”

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 09:14 IST
Trending: apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iphone and ipad users ios 18 siri upgrades: know what generative ai features will power apple’s voice assistant big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free wordle 288 answer for april 3: confusion overload! check wordle puzzle hints, clues and solution oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison
Garmin

Top smartwatches under 25000: Check Fitbit Versa 4, Garmin Venu Sq, Fossil Gen 6, more
Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip

Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip
samsung phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000

Best Samsung phones under 35000: Check out the top 10 devices with premium features
GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets