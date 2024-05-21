OpenAI uses Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT without permission: All details

Scarlett Johansson issued a statement on Monday over OpenAI using ChatGPT's voice, very similar to hers. Earlier, it was reported that OpenAI asked the actress to become the ChatGPT's voice, but she clearly denied the request. However, after the refusal, the company still went ahead and used a voice similar to Johansson's for the chatbot. On the other hand, OpenAI is in denial that they have used Johansson's voice for its new ChatGPT-4o chatbot. Know what Johansson said in a statement.

Scarlett Johansson's voice for ChatGPT

In the statement, Johansson briefly explains about receiving an offer from Sam Altman to become the voice of the new ChatGPT-4o chatbot. However, she clearly mentioned, “ I declined the offer.” Even after the refusal, OpenAI went ahead and used a very similar voice for the Chatbot named “Sky” which sounded exactly like Scarlett Johansson. The actress further said that she is, “shocked, angered and in disbelief” at how “eerily similar” was the Sky's voice showcased in the demo video.

Statement from Scarlett Johansson on the OpenAI situation. Wow: pic.twitter.com/8ibMeLfqP8 — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) May 20, 2024

Johansson also highlighted that the Altman team reached out to her agent just two days before the release for reconsideration. However, it was already made public before they could connect. The statement also mentioned that they had no choice but to hire a legal counsel to write a formal letter to OpenAI and Sam Altam regarding the same. It was also mentioned that the move was intentional as Altman shared a single-word post from X handle saying “Her” which is a reference to how the actor played the voice of a chat system, Samantha in the film.

Just after Johansson's statement was released, OpenAI announced the removal of Sky's voice to address “how we chose the voices in ChatGPT.”

The Verge quoted Sam Altman's statement saying, “The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky's voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky's voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn't communicate better.”

