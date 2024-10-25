 OpenAI’s next-gen AI model, Orion, coming sooner than expected, with 100x the power of GPT-4: Report | Tech News
Orion, or whatever OpenAI ultimately names it, is said to bring major performance gains compared to GPT-4. Here's what you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Oct 25 2024, 12:18 IST
OpenAI could be working on its next-gen model, internally called 'Orion.' (Reuters)

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed creator of ChatGPT, could launch its new AI model, called Orion, in December. However, the company plans to approach this launch differently, making it initially available only to its partner companies. It may not be accessible in ChatGPT, as was the case with the last two models—GPT-4o and GPT-o1 “Strawberry”—according to The Verge. The publication reports that OpenAI will allow partner companies like Microsoft to use the AI models to build their own products and additional features.

OpenAI's Orion: The Alleged Successor to GPT-4, with Microsoft Preparing for Its Arrival

The report adds that Microsoft, one of OpenAI's major investors, is planning to integrate the Orion AI model into its Azure services as soon as November. However, it remains unclear if OpenAI will continue using the name Orion publicly, or if it will ultimately be branded as GPT-5, which is more widely recognised.

For context, GPT-4 was launched in March 2023, and since then we have seen the company launch other models, including GPT-4o, and more recently, GPT-o1, codenamed “Strawberry.” 

OpenAI's Orion: How Powerful Could It Be?

Orion, or whatever OpenAI ultimately names it externally, is said to be 100 times more powerful than GPT-4. However, it should not be confused with models like GPT-o1 “Strawberry” or GPT-4o. The report suggests that Orion may have been trained using data from OpenAI o1, enhancing its advanced reasoning capabilities and ability to process larger requests. That said, OpenAI's Orion is likely to remain a closed model, meaning it won't be openly available like Meta's Llama family of AI models.

First Published Date: 25 Oct, 12:18 IST
