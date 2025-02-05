Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Opera Air browser launched with mindfulness tools and binaural beats for stress-free browsing

Opera Air browser launched with mindfulness tools and binaural beats for stress-free browsing

Opera has launched Opera Air, a browser focused on well-being, offering features like meditation and mindfulness tools to help users manage stress while browsing.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 12:35 IST
Opera Air browser
Opera launches Opera Air, a browser with mindfulness tools for stress management, focus, and productivity enhancement. (Opera)

Opera has launched Opera Air, a browser designed to incorporate mindfulness into the digital experience. The new browser combines traditional browsing functions with wellness tools, aiming to help users manage stress and improve mental focus.

Built-in Tools for Mental Well-Being

Opera Air integrates a variety of mindfulness features, such as meditation exercises, breathing techniques, and positive affirmations. These tools are seamlessly embedded into the browsing experience, allowing users to access them while they work, surf the web, or take a break.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

Also read: Apple Invites, a new iPhone app launched: Know what it is and how it works

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The browser offers guided exercises like short meditation sessions, breathing routines, and full-body scans. These exercises range from 3 to 15 minutes and come with reminders to take regular breaks. Additionally, Opera Air uses binaural beats, which help in altering brainwave activity. Users can choose between modes like Creativity Boost, Energized Focus, Deep Relaxation, or Dream Recall, with adjustable settings for sound volume and session lengths that can range from 15 minutes to unlimited.

Designed to fit into users' daily tasks without interruption, Opera Air ensures that mindfulness features do not disturb ongoing activities. For instance, the "Focused Calm" Boost helps users relax and concentrate by combining Alpha 8Hz beats with natural sounds. Audio-guided meditation sessions are also available, offering flexibility in terms of narrators and session durations, so users can easily reconnect with the present moment.

Also read: iOS 18.4 Beta, MacBook Air, and more Apple is expected to announce in February- Here's what's coming

Opera Air's interface adapts to a minimalist design that includes animated wallpapers and motivational quotes. These wallpapers shift according to the selected themes, creating a peaceful browsing environment. Additionally, Opera Air includes an ad blocker to reduce distractions and enhance browsing speed.

To maintain privacy and security, Opera Air includes a free VPN, tracker blockers, and Aria, an AI assistant. These features work together to ensure a secure browsing experience. Moreover, the browser supports real-time 3D modelling, using the device camera to guide users through accurate stretching exercises.

Also read: Google AI Overviews annoying you? Add ‘f*cking' to your search query to make them disappear

Opera Air Browser: Availability

Opera Air is available for early access on the official Opera website. Mohamed Salah, Senior Director of Product at Opera, explained that the browser was created to help users manage stress and increase productivity in an increasingly chaotic online world. With mental health at the core of this launch, Opera aims to offer a digital tool that improves well-being while supporting users' daily activities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 12:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked release date

GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming
GTA 6 leaked weather effects

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns
GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone
Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets