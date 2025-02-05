Opera Air browser launched with mindfulness tools and binaural beats for stress-free browsing

Opera has launched Opera Air, a browser designed to incorporate mindfulness into the digital experience. The new browser combines traditional browsing functions with wellness tools, aiming to help users manage stress and improve mental focus.

Built-in Tools for Mental Well-Being

Opera Air integrates a variety of mindfulness features, such as meditation exercises, breathing techniques, and positive affirmations. These tools are seamlessly embedded into the browsing experience, allowing users to access them while they work, surf the web, or take a break.

The browser offers guided exercises like short meditation sessions, breathing routines, and full-body scans. These exercises range from 3 to 15 minutes and come with reminders to take regular breaks. Additionally, Opera Air uses binaural beats, which help in altering brainwave activity. Users can choose between modes like Creativity Boost, Energized Focus, Deep Relaxation, or Dream Recall, with adjustable settings for sound volume and session lengths that can range from 15 minutes to unlimited.

Designed to fit into users' daily tasks without interruption, Opera Air ensures that mindfulness features do not disturb ongoing activities. For instance, the "Focused Calm" Boost helps users relax and concentrate by combining Alpha 8Hz beats with natural sounds. Audio-guided meditation sessions are also available, offering flexibility in terms of narrators and session durations, so users can easily reconnect with the present moment.

Opera Air's interface adapts to a minimalist design that includes animated wallpapers and motivational quotes. These wallpapers shift according to the selected themes, creating a peaceful browsing environment. Additionally, Opera Air includes an ad blocker to reduce distractions and enhance browsing speed.

To maintain privacy and security, Opera Air includes a free VPN, tracker blockers, and Aria, an AI assistant. These features work together to ensure a secure browsing experience. Moreover, the browser supports real-time 3D modelling, using the device camera to guide users through accurate stretching exercises.

Opera Air Browser: Availability

Opera Air is available for early access on the official Opera website. Mohamed Salah, Senior Director of Product at Opera, explained that the browser was created to help users manage stress and increase productivity in an increasingly chaotic online world. With mental health at the core of this launch, Opera aims to offer a digital tool that improves well-being while supporting users' daily activities.