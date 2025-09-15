OPPO has expanded its popular F31 5G smartphone mid-range lineup in India, which includes the OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G. All three devices feature a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Let's take a closer look at what these latest devices have in store for you.

OPPO F31 5G Series: Price and Availability

The OPPO F31 5G starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option costs Rs. 24,999. The device is available in three colour options: Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red.

On the other hand, the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 28,999, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 30,999. The device comes in two colour options: Desert Gold and Space Grey.

Meanwhile, the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G begins at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. The device will be available in three colour options: Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink.

The devices will be available for purchase starting from September 19 via OPPO's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers. Meanwhile, the standard OPPO F31 5G will go on sale from September 27.

OPPO F31 5G: Specifications and Features

OPPO F31 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz peak sampling rate, 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and AGC DT-Star D+ protection. For cameras, the OPPO F31 5G includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP portrait lens. The front camera houses a 16MP sensor with an 85-degree field of view. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 60fps and 30fps, multi-view shooting, video zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, and underwater video mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The chipset includes six efficiency cores (2.4GHz peak) and two performance cores (2.0GHz peak). The OPPO F31 5G runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and supports dual SIM. Additionally, the device carries IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a 360-degree reinforced Armour Body.

On the other hand, the smartphone houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and standard sensors, including proximity, ambient light, e-compass, and accelerometer. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4.