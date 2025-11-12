menu
Oppo Reno 15 5G processor, RAM, and software details leaked ahead of launch. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2025, 12:04 IST
Oppo Reno 15 5G mobile processor and performance revealed on Geekbench listing
Oppo Reno 15 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek processor. (Oppo)

Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro mobiles are launching in China this month, and the launch date is set for November 17, 2025. As Oppo has started teasing the launch, several leaks surrounding the models have started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse of what's coming. Now, just ahead of launch, the standard Oppo Reno 15 mobile appeared on the Geekbench listing, revealing processor, RAM, and performance scores. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade that could manage day-to-day tasks and provide flagship-like camera performance, then you may want to wait for the Oppo Reno 15 series.

Oppo Reno 15 5G mobile performance scores

The Oppo Reno 15 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number PLW110. The smartphone is revealed to feature a chipset set which has a model number MT6899. This chipset is said to be from MediaTek, and it is the same as that earlier spotted for the Reno 15 Pro.

With the model number, the chipset is suspected to be MediaTek Dimensity 8450. Based on the listing, its Prime core is running at 3.25GHz, three performance cores at 3.00GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.10GHz speeds. The smartphone is also said to offer 16GB of RAM, and it runs on Android 16.

Also read
Oppo Reno 15 specs and features (What to expect)

The Oppo Reno 15 will likely feature a 6.32-inch OLED display that may offer 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Oppo Reno 15 is expected to be backed by a 6,200mAh battery that may support 80W wired charging. Now, to confirm other features, we will have to wait until the launch. However, note that India's launch for the Reno 15 series is yet to be confirmed.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 12:04 IST
