Oppo Reno 15 series launch next month in China: India launch is set on…

Oppo Reno 15 series is finally making its China debut this month, as a launch date teaser has recently surfaced on the internet. The lineup is expected to consist of three new models: the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, along with a new Reno 15 Mini. However, it is unclear if the Mini model will make its Indian debut or not. As of now, Oppo has kept the specifications and features of the new Reno 15 series under wraps, and it may start to tease the launch from next week. Therefore, know what we can expect from the Oppo Reno 15 series, and when it may launch in India.

Oppo Reno 15 series launch date

The Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will likely launch on November 17 in China. However, the India launch is not expected until December or early January 2026. The Oppo Reno 15 series China launch date is yet to be determined since the post does not appear on Oppo's official Weibo handle. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more days to confirm its China as well as India launch dates.

Oppo Reno 15 series launch: What to expect?

The Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini all may offer different specifications. The Pro model is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED 1.5K display, whereas the standard and Mini models may sport a 6.59-inch and 6.31-inch flat OLED display. The Reno 15 series is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, with the Pro model offering up to 16GB of RAM.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are expected to feature a 200MP main camera with a Samsung HP5 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Lastly, the Reno 15 Pro is expected to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.