Oppo Reno 15 series launch: Design, colour variants, and storage revealed

Oppo is launching its new generation Reno series, the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, in China this month. Along with these two models, the company may also introduce a mini version dubbed Oppo Reno 15 Mini with a compact build and design. However, its existence is yet to be confirmed. Now, as the China launch approaches, the company has revealed smartphone design, colour options, and storage options as the phones are now available to pre-order in the country. Know what the Oppo Reno 15 series will offer during launch, and when we expect the India debut.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Design, storage, and colour variants

As per the Oppo Reno 15 series pre-order listing in China, the Oppo Reno 15 will come in three colourways: Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. In terms of design, it looks quite similar to its predecessor model, but has a new textured rear panel design. In China, the phone will be announced in several storage options: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. However, in India, we may have limited options.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will come in Starlight Bow, Honey Gold, and Canele Brown colour options. As far as storage options are concerned, it will come in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. In terms of design, it has a slightly different camera module design, but houses three camera sensors.

Oppo Reno 15 and Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will likely feature a 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch OLED display that may offer 1.5K resolution. The smartphones will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Pro model will likely be backed by a 6,300mAh battery. The Reno 15 series could feature a 200MP main camera with a Samsung HP5 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. However, the India launch is not expected until January 2026