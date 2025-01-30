Own these Apple devices? Update now to protect against hacks, says Indian govt

If you're a proud Apple ecosystem user, using multiple Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and more, here's some news that you should take seriously. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the government of India has issued a warning regarding multiple high-severity vulnerabilities found in Apple products. These vulnerabilities, if left unaddressed, could lead to major problems where hackers could gain access to your devices and exploit them. This could cause significant issues for you.

The list of vulnerabilities affecting Apple products includes Mac users running macOS versions prior to 15.3, Mac users on macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7.3, Mac users on macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7.3, iPadOS users with versions prior to 17.7.4, iOS users on versions prior to 18.3, tvOS users with versions prior to 18.3, VisionOS users on versions prior to 2.3, Safari users with versions prior to 18.3, and Apple WatchOS users on versions prior to 11.3.

CERT-In states that these vulnerabilities could potentially allow an attacker to gain access to sensitive information on your devices, execute malicious code, and bypass restrictions. In short, failing to address these vulnerabilities by applying the latest software updates could lead to your system being compromised, which is, of course, not an experience you want.

What should you do to stay safe?

Well, there's no need to worry if you simply download the latest available software updates. In this case, make sure to update to the latest versions of iOS on your iPhone, iPadOS on your iPad, macOS on your Mac, Safari, Apple WatchOS, and more.

It's also worth noting that Apple only releases information about these vulnerabilities after it has issued the software updates to patch them. So, you don't need to worry about vulnerabilities if you download the latest available software. However, because these vulnerabilities are now public, hackers can exploit devices still running affected software versions. Therefore, it is in your best interest to download the latest software versions as soon as possible.

If you own a device that doesn't support the latest software versions and is still running older ones, it could be at risk for data loss and hacking. If possible, consider upgrading to a newer device that supports the latest software updates.

