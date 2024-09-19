OxygenOS 15 leak reveals iOS like features, customiwation options, and a hidden ‘Never Settle’ easter egg

With the release of Android 15's source code, device manufacturers are gearing up for their custom versions of the new operating system. OnePlus is among the companies preparing a new iteration, OxygenOS 15. Currently in the beta testing phase, OxygenOS 15 is expected to introduce several significant updates.

According to Smartprix, which had access to the new features, here's a detailed look at what OxygenOS 15 will offer:

Control Center: The revamped control centre in OxygenOS 15 will present a fresh layout. While the appearance remains somewhat similar to OxygenOS 14, the arrangement has undergone notable changes, resembling the design of iOS and HyperOS. The top section will feature two toggles, akin to HyperOS, with a 2×2 media player, a 1×2 brightness slider, and a 1×2 volume panel below. Additional quick settings will have 1×1 toggles. Users can modify the layout to their preferences and choose to show or hide text labels. Swiping down from the right will reveal the control centre, and the left notification shade will display notifications. Users who prefer the previous control centre style can switch back to the OxygenOS 14 layout.

New Customisations for Photos and Lock Screen

Volume Panel: The volume control will feature a dynamic slider. Initially large, the slider will narrow when interacted with, similar to iOS.

Live Photos: The camera application will now support Live Photos, enabling users to capture short video clips along with their still images. This feature is designed for capturing dynamic scenes where motion is present.

Lock Screen Customisations: OxygenOS 15 will enhance lock screen customization options. Users will be able to adjust the clock's size, position, colour, and font. Additionally, a new depth effect will enable the creation of a 3D lock screen. Various lock screen presets will be available for users to choose from.

Dynamic Island-like Notification: A new notification feature resembling Apple's Dynamic Island will be introduced. Positioned above the centre punch-hole cutout, this feature will offer interactive notifications.

Easter Egg: OxygenOS 15 will include an Easter egg featuring the “Never Settle” logo. By entering “1+” in the calculator and tapping equals, users will see the “Never Settle” pop-up.

The beta version of OxygenOS 15 is anticipated to launch either at the end of this month or early next month, with availability limited to select models.