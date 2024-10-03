 Pack up and leave: Dyson workers left in shock over unexpected layoffs | Tech News
Pack up and leave: Dyson workers left in shock over unexpected layoffs

Dyson, the popular self-care appliance brand, has reportedly laid off employees in the manufacturing and procurement sectors. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 12:10 IST
Pack up and leave: Dyson workers left in shock over unexpected layoffs
Dyson is reportedly letting go of employees, adding to global tech layoffs. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Dyson, the popular self-care and home appliance maker, is letting go of multiple employees, continuing the tech layoffs trend that started a few years ago. As identified by The Independent Singapore (via CNA), the affected employees were informed in various meetings conducted by human resources. They were reportedly told that their roles were redundant.

Employees Informed to Attend Meetings via Emails

CNA reports that employees were asked to attend one-on-one meetings through emails. The report adds that an employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “A human resources representative in the meeting room told us that the position was redundant and asked us to pack up and leave.”Furthermore, the same employee noticed multiple envelopes, suggesting that several other workers may have faced a similar experience. “Everyone is in shock, and morale is low because they don't know when their turn will come,” the employee was quoted as saying by CNA.

The layoffs at Dyson are reportedly in the manufacturing and procurement sectors, with employees facing low morale despite Dyson's efforts to boost investment in Singapore, its home country.

Dyson Responds to Reports

The Independent reported that a Dyson spokesperson, addressing the concerns, said the company constantly evaluates its teams to identify the right technical workforce. The spokesperson also stated that Dyson is working to deliver growth and remains committed to Singapore.

So far, there has been no confirmed number of how many employees were laid off, but this does contribute to the growing trend of tech layoffs worldwide. Major brands including Microsoft, Cisco, Apple, GoPro, and even Paytm have laid off employees.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 12:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets