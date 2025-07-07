A painting from 1937 has caught the attention of people online, not for its historical value alone but for something that looks oddly out of place. In the mural titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield, created by Italian artist Umberto Romano, a Native American man appears to be holding what many are calling an iPhone. The way he is looking at the object and the gesture he makes has led to chatter about whether this is a sign of time travel or just a strange coincidence.

The painting that sparked curiosity

The mural shows the early days of Springfield, Massachusetts, with colonist William Pynchon at the centre of the scene. Around him, various figures are painted in various colours and shapes, each one busy with something. One figure, a Native American man, stands out because he is holding a small, rectangular object in his hand. The way he stares at it, with his hand lifted, reminds many people of someone checking their phone or taking a call.

On social media, this image is being shared widely with questions about what the man could be doing. While some users suggested he might be reading a message, others wondered if he may be disappointed by what he saw, just like someone seeing a bad notification. There have even been playful debates about what model of "iPhone" he might be using - all in jest, of course.

While the jokes are entertaining, there is a more practical explanation. It's possible that the object in the man's hand is most likely a hand mirror, which was a common trade item at the time the painting represents. Others have said it could be an axe head or another tool, but the mirror theory fits well with the way the man is holding it and the context of trade between settlers and Native Americans in that period.

The mural's style also adds to the confusion. Romano used bold lines and shapes and some details are left open to interpretation. This makes it easy for modern viewers to see familiar objects in the painting, even if they were never meant to be there.

This is not the first time a painting has sparked talk about time travel. Other artworks have gone viral for showing what looks like modern trainers or gadgets, even though they were painted long before such things existed. In the case of Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield, it seems likely that history, not science fiction, has the answer. Still, it is interesting to see how a small detail in an old painting can get people talking and imagining all sorts of possibilities.