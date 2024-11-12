Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Pakistani TikTok viral video- What is it and why it’s a big hit on Google Search from UP, Bihar

Pakistani TikTok viral video- What is it and why it’s a big hit on Google Search from UP, Bihar

According to data from Google Trends, searches for terms like "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" have surged by 100% in Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 09:33 IST
Pakistani TikTok viral video- What is it and why it’s a big hit on Google Search from UP, Bihar
The video, which has already garnered over 4.2 million views on Instagram, features Malik dancing energetically to the song "Mamushi." (Instagram.com/Minahil Malik)

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has suddenly become a huge hit in India despite TikTok being banned in the country. Google searches related to “ Pakistani TikTok Viral Videos” have spiked by 100 times in India following a recent controversy involving a leaked private video. The surge in searches coincides with a viral dance video Malik posted in August, which saw widespread attention. Many users are now searching for the video using keywords like "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video," further boosting the star's visibility.

According to data from Google Trends, searches for terms like "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" have surged by 100% in Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Other regions, including Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir, saw search increases of 75%.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: LG gearing up for mid-ranger's timely debut

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What is the Pakistani TikTok viral video trend all about?

The video, which has already garnered over 4.2 million views on Instagram, features Malik dancing energetically to the song "Mamushi." Dressed in blue jeans, a black top, and black shades, Malik's dance moves have captured the attention of many social media users. The video, captioned "Because it's trending," has contributed significantly to the rising searches and has led to an increase in related search terms like "Pakistani HD Video" and "Pakistani Viral MMS."

Google Trends data reveals that search interest for "Pakistani HD Video" has risen by 100% in Chandigarh, followed by states such as Punjab (71%), Jammu and Kashmir (53%), Himachal Pradesh (35%), and Bihar (26%). Additionally, the term "Pakistani Viral MMS" saw a similar surge, with searches increasing by 100% in Jammu and Kashmir. Other states showing a rise in interest include Himachal Pradesh (33%), Uttarakhand (32%), Punjab (29%), and Meghalaya (25%).

Also read: Unlock hidden WhatsApp chats: How to set up and use secret codes for ultimate privacy

What is the controversy over leaked private video

Malik's recent surge in popularity comes after a private video of her and her boyfriend was leaked online in October. The video sparked heated debate, with some speculating it was a publicity stunt, while others voiced support for the TikTok star. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan criticised Malik, suggesting the video leak was an attempt to gain fame. Khan shared her thoughts on Instagram, calling it “shameful” and accusing influencers like Malik of “stooping to the lowest level for fame.”

In response to the intense online backlash, Malik took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the controversy. She wrote a heartfelt message, stating: “It was not easy for me but I'm done. It's hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I'm leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

This post marked the last update from Malik since the controversy began, leaving fans and followers wondering what's next for the TikTok star.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 08:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know
PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?
GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets