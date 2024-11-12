Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has suddenly become a huge hit in India despite TikTok being banned in the country. Google searches related to “ Pakistani TikTok Viral Videos” have spiked by 100 times in India following a recent controversy involving a leaked private video. The surge in searches coincides with a viral dance video Malik posted in August, which saw widespread attention. Many users are now searching for the video using keywords like "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video," further boosting the star's visibility.

According to data from Google Trends, searches for terms like "Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" have surged by 100% in Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Other regions, including Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir, saw search increases of 75%.

What is the Pakistani TikTok viral video trend all about?

The video, which has already garnered over 4.2 million views on Instagram, features Malik dancing energetically to the song "Mamushi." Dressed in blue jeans, a black top, and black shades, Malik's dance moves have captured the attention of many social media users. The video, captioned "Because it's trending," has contributed significantly to the rising searches and has led to an increase in related search terms like "Pakistani HD Video" and "Pakistani Viral MMS."

Google Trends data reveals that search interest for "Pakistani HD Video" has risen by 100% in Chandigarh, followed by states such as Punjab (71%), Jammu and Kashmir (53%), Himachal Pradesh (35%), and Bihar (26%). Additionally, the term "Pakistani Viral MMS" saw a similar surge, with searches increasing by 100% in Jammu and Kashmir. Other states showing a rise in interest include Himachal Pradesh (33%), Uttarakhand (32%), Punjab (29%), and Meghalaya (25%).

What is the controversy over leaked private video

Malik's recent surge in popularity comes after a private video of her and her boyfriend was leaked online in October. The video sparked heated debate, with some speculating it was a publicity stunt, while others voiced support for the TikTok star. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan criticised Malik, suggesting the video leak was an attempt to gain fame. Khan shared her thoughts on Instagram, calling it “shameful” and accusing influencers like Malik of “stooping to the lowest level for fame.”

In response to the intense online backlash, Malik took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the controversy. She wrote a heartfelt message, stating: “It was not easy for me but I'm done. It's hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I'm leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

This post marked the last update from Malik since the controversy began, leaving fans and followers wondering what's next for the TikTok star.