Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video leak: Maryam Faisal’s intimate MMS clip now…

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video leak has been trending on Google Search for the past couple of weeks now. Popular social media influencer Imsha Rehman found herself in the middle of a scandal after an alleged video of her in compromising position went viral on the internet. TikToker Imsha Rehman is also quite popular on Instagram which helped her gain a significant following among Indian users too. Although Imsha Rehman has left all the social media platforms to maintain a distance from the MMS leak controversy, the attention has now moved to another Pakistani TikToker whose intimate clip is now reportedly doing rounds on the internet. If reports are to be believed, an obscene MMS video of Maryam Faisal has been leaked online.

Maryam Faisal, a popular TikTok influencer with 0.6 million followers, is at the centre of this online storm. Images and videos, allegedly showing a girl resembling her in intimate moments with a male companion, have begun circulating on platforms like X and in WhatsApp groups. The authenticity of these clips remains unverified, and Faisal has yet to address the situation publicly. This incident has raised serious concerns about digital privacy and the increasing misuse of personal content in online spaces.

Previous Cases Raise Alarm

Imsha Rehman and Maryam Faisal are not the first influencers to face such controversies. Pakistani TV host Mathira and TikToker Minahil Malik have also found themselves embroiled in similar incidents. Mathira took to social media to address the issue, expressing frustration over her name being used alongside fabricated content. “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” she wrote.

Accusations of Staged Controversies

Some critics argue that these incidents could be part of a larger trend where influencers stage such scandals to gain attention and boost their social media following. As the debate continues, the line between privacy and self-promotion becomes increasingly blurred.



