Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik viral video trends amid intimate MMS drama, watch…

Amid the intimate MMS drama, Minahil Malik’s weeks old reel on Instagram is going viral in Pakistan as well as India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 10:47 IST
Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik viral video was reportedly shared widely on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik viral video has been among few of the most trending things on Google Search in India for the past several weeks. Although Minahil Malik is a Pakistani social media influencer, she has a strong following in India too. Minahil Malik has been the part of the news since her intimate MMS was allegedly leaked online. Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik viral video was reportedly shared widely on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Amid the intimate MMS drama, Minahil Malik's weeks old reel on Instagram is going viral in Pakistan as well as India.

The dance video featuring social media sensation Minahil has quickly taken the internet by storm. The video, which showcases her exceptional dance moves and magnetic presence, has captivated audiences across various social media platforms. Fans and followers have been quick to praise her performance, catapulting her into even greater popularity. The viral success has sparked widespread admiration for her talent.

Controversy Surrounding Alleged MMS Leak

However, Minahil's rise to fame has been shadowed by a more serious issue. Reports have emerged of an alleged MMS leak, with claims that a private video, purportedly featuring Minahil, was circulated online. The leak has triggered an intense public debate about privacy and the increasing challenges public figures face in today's digital age.

Mixed Public Reaction

The public's response to the controversy has been divided. While many have rallied behind Minahil, calling for respect for her privacy, others have expressed criticism. This incident highlights the pressure social media influencers are under and the toll viral content can take on their personal lives.

In response to the controversy, Minahil has firmly denied the claims. “These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” she stated, assuring her supporters that she is taking action.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 09:11 IST
