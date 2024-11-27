Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman has been trending on Google Search for over a week after a controversial video of hers went viral. Despite India's ban on Chinese social media platforms, Rehman has gained significant popularity across the border. The TikToker's fans are still reeling from the incident, which was followed by the circulation of another intimate video, this time involving fellow Pakistani influencer Kanwal Aftab.

According to reports, the leaked clips of both Imsha Rehman and Kanwal Aftab have been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Rehman, in response to the controversy, decided to deactivate her TikTok and Instagram accounts, and a screenshot of her TikTok profile has since circulated online. Meanwhile, Kanwal Aftab, aged 26, has yet to address the scandal publicly.

Aftab, who is married to Zulqarnain Sikandar, is also a mother to a two-year-old daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain. The leaked footage has sparked outrage, particularly among her followers, with many expressing their disappointment and disbelief. This follows a trend of leaked videos involving other prominent Pakistani influencers, including TV host Mathira and TikTok star Minahil Malik.

Mathira, who has also been a victim of such leaks, took to social media to address the matter, urging people to refrain from spreading fake images and videos. She wrote, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”

Critics have accused some of these influencers of deliberately staging such incidents to gain attention and boost their social media presence. This growing trend of leaked intimate videos has raised questions about privacy, exploitation, and the lengths some are willing to go for online fame.