Panasonic LUMIX G97 camera launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more

Panasonic has launched the Lumix G97 in India, offering a range of features for photographers and content creators, including 4K video recording, vertical video support, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 19:44 IST
Panasonic LUMIX G97 camera
Panasonic launches the Lumix G97 in India, featuring 4K recording, vertical video support, and more (Panasonic)

Panasonic has launched the LUMIX G97, a new Micro Four Thirds camera designed to cater to the needs of photographers and videographers in India. Offering a range of features, the G97 provides 4K video recording without time limits, vertical video options, and significant design enhancements. With its compact size, the LUMIX G97 targets both content creators and everyday adventurers looking for professional-grade performance.

Panasonic LUMIX G97: Features Geared for Content Creation

The Panasonic LUMIX G97 stands out as a tool for the rising number of content creators in India, especially with the increasing demand for vertical videos on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. This camera offers an easy solution for creators by enabling vertical shooting without the need for post-production cropping, making it a practical choice for capturing social media content.

The camera features a 20.3MP CMOS sensor, coupled with a high-performance image processor. This combination ensures detailed and vibrant images, whether you're shooting photos or videos. With LUMIX Photo Style, users can adjust colour settings on the fly, allowing for minimal editing after the shoot. For those interested in astrophotography or capturing light trails, the Live View Composite function helps combine multiple exposures in real-time without overexposing the background.

The Panasonic LUMIX G97's 5-axis Dual I.S.2 stabilisation system provides stability for both photos and videos, especially when shooting handheld or on the move. Additionally, the 4K PHOTO mode captures stills from bursts of 30fps footage, perfect for freezing fast-moving moments like wildlife or sports.

Panasonic LUMIX G97: Advanced Video Capabilities

For video enthusiasts, the G97 offers uninterrupted 4K recording at 30p, along with slow-motion at 4x speed and quick-motion at 8x in Full HD. For precise audio control, the camera includes dedicated headphones and microphone jacks, ensuring high-quality sound capture during shoots.

In terms of design, the G97 features a 1,840k-dot free-angle LCD and an OLED Live View Finder for easy framing, even in bright outdoor environments. It also supports USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling quick file transfers. The camera's dust and splash resistance makes it suitable for creators working in more challenging environments.

Panasonic LUMIX G97: Price and Availability

The Panasonic LUMIX G97 will be available in India starting February 2025. The price for the camera with the 12-60mm lens kit is Rs. 84,990, while the 14-140mm lens kit is priced at Rs. 94,990. It will be sold through LUMIX Lounges, authorized Panasonic dealers, and the brand's direct-to-consumer website.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 19:44 IST
