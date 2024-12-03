Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Pat Gelsinger: First-ever CTO of Intel. Became CEO of VMware. Rejoined Intel as CEO in 2021. Forced to resign in 2024

Pat Gelsinger joined Intel as an 18-year-old in 1979. Gelsinger quickly ascended the ranks to become the company’s first Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure, he played pivotal roles in developing groundbreaking technologies such as USB and Wi-Fi.

Dec 03 2024, 06:13 IST
Pat Gelsinger Gelsinger oversaw 14 microprocessor programs at Intel, including the design of the original 80486 processor. He was instrumental in the creation of the Intel Core and Intel Xeon processor families. (Intel)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was forced to resign effective December 1, 2024 by the Intel board of directors after what many experts narrate as a “disastrous tenure”. Pat Gelsinger joined Intel in October, 1979 and worked for 30 years to become the first-ever CTO at Intel. He left Intel in September 2009 to become the President and COO of Dell EMC. Later, in September 2012, he became the CEO of VMware, where he continued till 2021. He then rejoined Intel as its CEO in February 2021, at the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Pat Gelsinger embarked on an ambitious and costly plan to restore the company's dominance in chip manufacturing. However, Intel's financial troubles have overshadowed these efforts.

The challenges came into sharp focus on 1 August during a dire earnings report, where Intel posted unexpected losses and delivered a bleak sales forecast. In response to its financial woes, Intel suspended its dividend payments for the first time since 1992 and announced plans to reduce its workforce by over 15%, affecting roughly 16,500 employees.

In his farewell statement, Gelsinger described the decision as “bittersweet,” saying, “This company has been my life for the bulk of my working career. It has been a challenging year as we made tough but necessary decisions to position Intel for the current market dynamics.”

Pat Gelsinger: Details you need to know

Pat Gelsinger's career at Intel is a testament to his transformative impact on the technology industry. Joining Intel as an 18-year-old in 1979, Gelsinger quickly ascended the ranks to become the company's first Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure, he played pivotal roles in developing groundbreaking technologies such as USB and Wi-Fi, revolutionising how people connect and communicate worldwide.

As Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Enterprise Group, Gelsinger oversaw 14 microprocessor programs, including the design of the original 80486 processor. He was instrumental in the creation of the Intel Core and Intel Xeon processor families, cementing Intel's position as a global leader in microprocessor innovation.

Gelsinger's contributions to the tech industry are underpinned by a strong academic foundation. He holds an associate degree in electrical engineering from Lincoln Technical Institute, a bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University, and a master's degree from Stanford University.

In February 2023, Gelsinger was elected to the prestigious National Academy of Engineering in recognition of his achievements. He is an IEEE Fellow and holds eight patents in VLSI design, computer architecture, and communications. His expertise has also earned him a place on influential advisory bodies, including the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, the Business Roundtable, and the Tech Council CEO.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gelsinger has remained deeply committed to his personal values. Married for over 30 years, he and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren. A published author, Gelsinger is known for his thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of faith, work, and philanthropy, inspiring audiences around the world.

Gelsinger's innovative spirit and leadership have left an indelible mark on the technology sector. From developing foundational technologies like USB to advancing Intel's dominance in microprocessors, his contributions have shaped the modern digital era. As a visionary engineer, academic achiever, and industry leader, Pat Gelsinger's career serves as a beacon of innovation and dedication in the ever-evolving world of technology.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 06:13 IST
